COLUMBUS, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after a 13-year-old girl overdosed on what they believe is heroin. Police and EMS were sent to a home on Sydo Road just before 7:20 p.m. for a report that a young girl was not breathing. Narcan was given to the girl before EMS arrived, and she was alert and talking when they got there.

COLUMBUS, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO