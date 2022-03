WHITE OAK — The fourth annual Hoops for Autism Boys Basketball All-Star Game was held at White Oak’s E.B. Carrington Gymnasium on Saturday night. The Blue Team scored at least 30 points in the first three quarters, and added another 20 in the fourth to wrap up an impressive 114-60 all-star win against the Red Team.

WHITE OAK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO