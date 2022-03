You buy your clothes online, your groceries, your furniture, your cat litter — why not your car? From Carvana to Vroom, online car marketplaces make it seem easy to type in “Toyota Highlander” and have a new car at your doorstep with just a few clicks. Plus, there’s none of that car salesperson pressure, back and forth haggling, and chasing down the exact right model.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO