Wynnewood, PA

Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood Named One of America’s Best Hospitals For Cardiac Excellence, Third Year Running

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQw1W_0ervWAWZ00
Image via Main Line Health Facebook.

Cardiac excellence again was the primary driver as Lankenau Medical Center, part of Main Line Health, received recognition as one of the 50 best hospitals in America in the nation in a Healthgrades survey, reports Main Line Health.

Lankenau was recognized with America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery Award™ as well as the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award.™ It was the third straight year for the cardiac awards as well as the overall award. In addition, Lankenau received a Pulmonary Care Excellence Award.™

“Our focus is on Lankenau being a center for unmatched, cutting-edge care,” said Phillip Robinson, president, Lankenau Medical Center. “This honor validates the hard work and efforts of our team to give our patients the best treatment for their condition and personalized care. It is a credit to the cardiac leadership of William Gray, MD, and Basel Ramlawi, MD, FACC, and the entire group of cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, nurses, advanced practice providers, technologists, and staff members.”

The award for cardiac surgery recognizes superior clinical outcomes in heart bypass and valve surgery. The award for cardiac care is based on superior clinical outcomes in coronary interventional procedures, heart attack treatment, and heart failure treatment in addition to bypass and valve surgery.

The efforts of the cardiac and pulmonary teams were critical to Lankenau’s ranking by Healthgrades as one of the 50 best hospitals overall, placing it among the top 1% of all centers across the country. It is one of only four hospitals in Pennsylvania to receive that distinction.

Lankenau Heart Institute is the comprehensive cardiovascular medicine and surgery program comprising Main Line Health’s four acute-care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital, and Riddle Hospital.

Lankenau Heart Institute is one of the few sites in the nation to conduct first-in-human clinical research through the Food and Drug Administration’s novel Early Feasibility Studies program.

Read more about Main Line Health’s premier, comprehensive cardiovascular medicine and surgery program, the Lankenau Heart Institute.

Health
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
MONTCO.Today

Community Colleges’ Instrumental Role in Montgomery County’s Post-Pandemic Rebuild

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today
