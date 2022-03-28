ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Reviewed's guide to tax season 2022: When to file, what tax software to use and more

By Rachel Moskowitz, Reviewed
 1 day ago
Reviewed's guide to filing taxes in 2022 Reviewed.com

It's tax season! The tax filing deadline in the U.S. is Monday, April 18, 2022 , for the vast majority of the country . (The exceptions? Maine and Massachusetts residents have until April 19 due to the Patriots' Day holiday in those states.) Whichever day your taxes are due, filing taxes can be a real headache . That's where we come in to help.

What tax software should you use?

We tested tax software by TurboTax, H&R Block and more to find the best for users. Reviewed.com

Here at Reviewed, we test products year-round to find out what's worth buying and what you should skip. Yes, that includes tax software. After testing multiple platforms , we found TurboTax was the best for users. It's intuitive, offers differently priced packages depending on your tax needs (if your needs are basic, there's a free edition) and allows you to access multiple professional support options. Another user-friendly option we tested is H&R Block . While it didn't come out on top, we liked that it has a sleek interface for easy navigation, the free edition includes unemployment income and you can even have a professional file on your behalf. Curious how we tested and chose those options? Check out our Best Tax Software of 2022 guide to see our full methodology and results.

Additional resources for filing your taxes

