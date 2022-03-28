The most daring looks celebrities wore to the Oscars after-party

Kim Kardashian, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Janelle Monáe attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images, Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The 2022 Oscars took place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Celebrities attended Vanity Fair's after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills.

The most daring looks ranged from bright neon gowns to dresses with daring cut-outs.

Kim Kardashian attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wore a skin-tight dress with a flowing train and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

Kardashian's neon blue dress was designed by Balenciaga, according to Outlander Magazine and Glamour. Her sunglasses and crystal-drop earrings were also designed by the brand, Glamour reports.

Kendall Jenner attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Kendall Jenner stunned in a strapless black gown with dramatic ruffles.

Like her sister, Jenner completed the look with a loose ponytail.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy wore a sheer black corset with a ruffled neckline and paired it with a netted fascinator.

Taylor-Joy opted for a black corset dress by Dior , of which she is a global ambassador, Elle reported. She completed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, the publication added. She was styled by Ryan Hastings and her hair was styled by Gregory Russell, Russell wrote in an Instagram post.

Dakota Johnson attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Dakota Johnson shimmered in pastel pink dress adorned with sparkly feathers.

The dress was designed by Gucci and the look was styled by Kate Young, the actress' hairstylist Mark Townsend wrote on Instagram.

Amy Forsyth attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Amy Forsyth opted for a white dress which had feathery shoulder pads with cut-outs at the waist. She added long black sleeves and gloves.

"The Gilded Age" actress wore her hair down and rounded off the look with a bright red lip.

Timothée Chalamet attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. John Shearer/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet donned an all-black leather ensemble.

The actor swapped out the cropped, sparkly jacket that he wore to the Oscars ceremony for the leather outfit at the Vanity Fair after-party.

Janelle Monáe attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jannelle Monáe rocked a black dress made entirely out of diamond-shape cut-outs and wore her hair in space buns.

The ankle-length dress was designed by Christian Siriano, the designer wrote in an Instagram post . She was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, who wrote on her Instagram story that they decided to do "something a lil different" with Monáe's after-party look.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen sparkled in a silver sequenced gown and John Legend opted for a white suit and black bow tie.

Teigen's dress had a cut-out at the side and ruffles at the waist. She completed the look with a matching silver clutch bag.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney wore a custom Miu Miu gown with a thigh-high slit.

The "Euphoria" actress was styled by Molly Dickson and her makeup was done by Melissa Hernandez, Dickson wrote in an Instagram post . She wore her hair in an updo "with a modern twist," her hairstylist Florido Basallo wrote in an Instagram post.

Heidi Klum attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Heidi Klum stood out in a bright yellow gown which had a sweetheart neckline.

The model accessorized the gown with jewelry, including five rings by Lorraine Schwartz, she wrote in an Instagram post.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian wore a nude and silver gown while Travis Barker opted for an oversized black coat and sunglasses.

The couple had a quick outfit change after wearing matching black outfits for the Oscars ceremony earlier in the evening, Insider previously reported.

Lily James attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Lily James wore a strapless black mini dress with a cape and accessorized with a diamond necklace and matching earrings.

The "Pam and Tommy" star changed into the black dress after wearing a pink Versace gown embroidered with flowers for the Oscars ceremony, Insider previously reported.

Zendaya at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya suited up in a black a blazer and matching pants. She added a pop of color with a purple shirt, and rounded the look off with a tie.

The "Euphoria" star's outfit was designed by Sportmax and she wore jewelry by Bulgari, her stylist Law Roach wrote in an Instagram post . She completed the look with a smoky eye and wore her hair in a sleek updo.

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

Dominic Fike wore a sequenced suit and unbuttoned shirt while his "Euphoria" costar Hunter Schafer opted for a grey floor-length gown.

Schafer's gown was designed by Rick Owens , The Independent reports.