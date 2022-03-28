Retail Coach to Host Business Workshop in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Retail Coach, a recruitment firm hired by the City of Atlantic, will be in town Tuesday, April 5th for a site visit of the community as well as to share crucial data they have collected.

“Austin Farmer, our representative with Retail Coach, has been gathering a lot of amazing data explaining our retail leakage, and areas Atlantic is currently lacking when it comes to retail and restaurants. The data will be shared with current business owners to highlight possible inventory areas they could add to not only grow their business but also provide items consumers are currently leaving town to buy,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce stated.

The data is purchased from an outside company and is collected through cell phone data. The data shows where consumers are shopping while they’re in Atlantic, how far they travel to come to Atlantic and where consumers are shopping outside of Atlantic. The data collected from outside Atlantic helps show what retail and restaurant styles to focus on.

“Everyone has ideas and dreams of shopping experiences and restaurants they’d like to see in Atlantic. Getting our hands on this data will help solidify the need and help show potential businesses the community can and will support them if they come,” mentioned Smith.

Aside from data collection, Retail Coach is also working with individuals who are interested in being a franchisee. Retail Coach has a list compiled of businesses who would be interested in opening up shop in Atlantic if a franchisee came forward. Anyone interested in investing as a franchisee is encouraged to attend the workshop as well.

The workshop will be held April 5th at 6 PM at the Cass County Community Center. Dinner will be provided. Business owners, interested franchisee investors and interested community members are encouraged to attend. To RSVP, contact the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-243-3017 or email bailey@atlanticiowa.com.