ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

White House pushes for minimum income tax on rich

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CoLq_0ervVr4f00

President Joe Biden's new budget proposal includes billions of dollars for domestic and foreign causes.

Biden proposes $30 billion in mandatory spending to support law enforcement, crime prevention and adding more officers on the streets.

"The answer is not to defund our police," Biden said Monday.

The president is also asking for $773 billion for the Department of Defense. That's an increase of nearly 10%.

In addition, Biden is proposing the "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax," which would impose a minimum tax of 20% on households worth more than $100 million.

The White House documents, released Saturday, state that the “minimum tax would make sure that the wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters."

"A firefighter and a teacher pay more than double the tax rate that a billionaire pays," Biden said.

The White House estimates that the tax will reduce the deficit by $360 million over the next 10 years.

The overall FY2023 budget is expected to reduce the deficit by more than $10 trillion over the same time span.

The new billionaire tax is only expected to affect the “top one-hundredth of 1 percent of American households,” according to the New York Times.

Also in the proposal, lower deficits reflect the economy’s resurgence as the United States emerges from the pandemic, as well as likely tax law changes would raise more than enough revenue to offset additional investments planned by the Biden administration.

It’s a sign that the government’s balance sheet will improve after a historic burst of spending to combat the coronavirus.

However, the Biden administration doesn't plan on ignoring the virus. The Centers for Disease Control would get more than $10 billion in funding.

The CDC says that money would help "establish a Vaccines for Adults program and to invest in pandemic preparedness."

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
CNET

Child Tax Credit: White House Shows State-by-State Impact on Families

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The monthly child tax credit payments sent out in the second half of 2021 lowered the number of children living in poverty by 40%. With that demise, the number of children in poverty has significantly risen this year.
INCOME TAX
MarketWatch

‘Democrats love proposing taxes on the wealthy’: Can Biden turn his ‘billionaire minimum income tax’ into law? Don’t count on it, analysts say

In the latest Democratic effort to increase the tax bill for the super-wealthy, President Joe Biden is calling for a 20% minimum tax on multi-millionaires and billionaires in his new budget. The “billionaire minimum income tax” is a new take on Biden’s recurring pledge to make the rich pay their...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Billionaires#Tax Law#The Department Of Defense#The White House#Americans#The New York Times
Motley Fool

These U.S. States Have the Lowest Flat State Income Tax Rates

Some states have a flat income tax rate that applies to all residents regardless of income. Colorado, Kentucky, and Michigan all make the list for lowest flat state income tax rates. Paying state and federal taxes on earned income is the norm for many Americans. But tax rates can differ...
COLORADO STATE
MarketWatch

Why you may pay more in Social Security taxes – and how to lower that bill

Social Security recipients may be in for an unpleasant surprise when they see their benefits are taxed more than usual this year. Social Security is taxed based on provisional income and a designated threshold, and the more money a retiree brings in, the more likely they are to pay taxes on those benefits. Although Americans continued to live through a pandemic in 2021, there are a few reasons why they may be liable for a higher tax bill, including retiring in that year while receiving benefits or delaying required minimum distributions in the prior year.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
morningbrew.com

Biden to propose tax on income of ultra-wealthy

President Biden is tired of the Bruce Waynes of the world paying lower tax rates than us regular Gotham residents, so he’s introducing a “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax” as part of his 2023 budget. It’s the first time Biden has directly called for a wealth tax.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCNC

COVID-19 stimulus money could provide low-income housing tax credits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC-12) and Representative David Rouzer (R-NC-07), both from North Carolina, have introduced a new bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that would make American Rescue Plan funds available for affordable housing developments receiving low-income housing tax credits. H.R. 7078, known as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FingerLakes1.com

Tax Brackets: Federal and State tax brackets explained

As Americans work to figure out their rates to file their returns, many want to know the differences between state and federal tax brackets. There are differences between state and federal taxes. State and federal taxes exist to pay for federal, state, and local government with roads, libraries, and other...
INCOME TAX
Fast Company

The fight to tax the super-rich

This article is from Capital & Main, an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political, and social issues. During four years of Donald Trump’s high-anxiety presidency, Republicans could at least point to one goal accomplished amid the noise and two impeachments: the 2017 tax reform law. Hours after signing the bill, Trump was down at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, bragging to some of his most affluent friends: “You all just got a lot richer.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Kayleigh McEnany says Will Smith slap shows double standard for conservative women

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars proves there’s a double standard for conservatives when it comes to making jokes about women’s appearances, according Kayleigh McEnany, the former Trump White House press secretary.Ms McEnany, now a panelist on Fox News, said on Outnumbered on Monday morning that as she watched the slap, she couldn’t help but think back to the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner.At the dinner, where entertainers roast the current administration and the press, comedian Michelle Wolf made cutting jokes about the press secretary at the time, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which generated a storm of controversy...
CELEBRITIES
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy