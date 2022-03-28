ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Study: Guess which video game South Carolinians cheat in the most

By Dianté Gibbs
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S78AX_0ervVc5000

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From The Legend of Zelda to the Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007, many gamers have used a cheat code or two in playing their favorite video games – whether it’s for an extra boost or just pure fun.

A survey conducted by All Home Connections revealed that 37% of gamers said they cheated, with most South Carolina gamers using cheats for the free-to-play, battle royale game, Fortnite.

The survey reported the following most cheated-in video games in the U.S.:

  • Grand Theft Auto 5
  • Fortnite
  • Valheim
  • Among Us
  • Resident Evil Village
  • The Witcher 3
  • Animal Crossing
  • Call of Duty
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Doom Eternal
  • Minecraft
READ NEXT: Best video game console

Grand Theft Auto 5 gamers were reported to use the most cheat codes, with Fortnite gamers being the second most.

Currently, Minecraft is the least cheated-in video game.

The survey also reported that out of the 1,000 respondents, 30% admitted that using cheat codes made their games “more interesting” after completing them normally.

A breakdown by generation revealed that millennials use cheat codes the most, boomers use cheat codes the least, and both generation z and generation x only use cheat codes about half of the time, according to the study.

In recent news of popular video games such as Call of Duty experimenting to improve “anti-cheat” software, the survey reported that about 30% of respondents said that cheat codes make a game more interesting to play after beating it without cheats.

46% said using cheat codes isn’t really cheating because they are created by game developers for testing purposes, while 65% said cheat codes are acceptable when playing single-player games versus multiplayer games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

World Video Game Hall of Fame 2022 Finalists Have Been Announced: See Which Games Made It

The World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists for 2022 have been announced by The Strong Museum of Play. According to a report by Channel News Asia (CNA), the induction is set to take place on May 5. There are a total of 12 finalists and the games that will make it to the Hall of Fame will be decided on by the vote of an international committee as well as the public.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

CS:GO meets Wordle in this gun skin guessing game

The phenomenal popularity of Wordle is such that 'Wordle but it's X' is now its own mini-genre: Wordle but maths, Wordle but with countries, Wordle but it's a dungeon crawler. Now in some sort of gaming ouroboros, it's Wordle but with Steam's most popular game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Kinda. CS:...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolinians#Single Player Games#Cheat Codes#Millennials#Video Game#All Home Connections#Grand Theft Auto#Call Of Duty
ComicBook

New GTA 5 Feature Discovered in PS5 and Xbox Series X Versions

GTA 5 is out on its third set of consoles this week, with Rockstar Games bringing the latest Grand Theft Auto game and GTA Online to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X in an "expanded and enhanced" form. When Rockstar Games brought the game to PS4 and Xbox One, it substantially improved and refined the game and added a first-person mode. The upgrades and additions this time around aren't as substantial, but that doesn't mean there aren't any. The biggest of improvements and additions have been advertised to death, but some have flown under the radar. For example. the Rockstar Editor now has motion blur, though unfortunately this has not been accompanied by 4K rendering.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

GTA 6: Release Date, Map, Story, News, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far

Finally, on February 4, 2022, Rockstar confirmed that it's working on Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly-anticipated entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. click to enlarge. + 9. GTA 6. After years of rumors and speculations, Rockstar Games finally announced GTA 6 on its official website....
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Kirby And The Forgotten Land’ developer plans to “explore new genres”

Developers at HAL Laboratory have explained how Kirby And The Forgotten Land may impact the future of the pink sphere’s franchise. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, a few members of the team at HAL Laboratory and Nintendo talked about what the jump to complete 3D could mean for the series, and how that shift in design has inspired change throughout the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Cinema Blend

After God Of War And The Last Of Us: 5 Other Playstation Games I'd Like To See Adapted For TV

I'll never forget how disappointed I was after seeing the Super Mario Bros. movie back when I was a child. Upon the first few seconds, I could tell that this was a movie that was ashamed of its source material. Flash forward several years, though, and video game adaptations, like Sonic the Hedgehog (which I now consider the best video game movie ever) are all the rage. Not only that, but PlayStation games like The Last of Us and God of War are getting big budget adaptations on HBO and (possibly) Amazon Prime, respectively. What the hell happened?
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Apex Legends gets next-gen versions today, but 120hz is coming later

Apex Legends got long-awaited native apps for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on Tuesday, but there was a catch: The next-gen versions of the popular battle royale launched without support for 120 Hz gameplay — a much-requested feature for the competitive shooter. Developer Respawn Entertainment confirmed on Twitter...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

What I learned about Call of Duty by replaying all of the campaigns

What can I tell you about my experience playing every single Call of Duty campaign? Firstly, that it wasn't a cry for help. This was not a masochistic act. I enjoyed myself much of the time, and don't regret any of it. Except for Black Ops 3. That one's the definition of a deniable mission, in that nobody wants to remember it.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The best Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pre-order deals on Playstation, Xbox, Switch and PC

The Lego Star Wars titles have been well-loved since they were first released in 2005. Now Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, is set to be the biggest one yet.The Skywalker Saga will include the plots of all nine of the mainline films, from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker, and will include a large roster of playable characters to choose from. It will also carry on its local cooperative gameplay options, meaning that friends and family can experience the classic sci-fi films side by side. It has been confirmed that online multiplayer will not be available at...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil’ next-gen upgrade physical editions not planned “right now”

Capcom has announced that the free PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades for the recent Resident Evil titles will not receive a physical release. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3’s remakes alongside Resident Evil 7 are set to get enhanced next-generation versions later this year. While they’ll let players carry over save data, no physical releases are currently planned.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy