Rangers host Celtic at Ibrox live on Sky Sports this Sunday - but how do the teams' current styles and form compare ahead of the blockbuster clash?. Both teams have played 31 games and just three points divide the tussling titans of Scottish football. Rangers drew first blood in August before the Hoops responded in style with a 3-0 win in February. However, three points for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side this weekend would draw the Gers level on points at the summit.

SOCCER ・ 11 HOURS AGO