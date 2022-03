Columbia City Council adopted what will be its largest street resurfacing project in the city's history, allocating $3.2 million to pave roads in all five wards. The item was adopted last week as part of the council's consent agenda, or items grouped together which are deemed non-controversial. The project will encompass approximately 20-plus miles of city roads and will soon begin advertising bids to contractors.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO