California has highest gas prices in U.S.; costs bump up even higher

By Allie Rasmus
KTVU FOX 2
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - Another record has been set when it comes to gas prices in the Golden State. According to AAA, California has the highest prices in the nation, with prices bumping up a few cents - just in the past...

Comments

+1 Guest
1d ago

VOTE DEMONCRAP!!! You need the PRICE of gasoline to EVEN HIGHER,!! YES!!! VOTE DEMONCRAP!!! You LOVE high gasoline prices!!! VOTE DEMONCRAP!!!! You LOVE paying the highest prices in the country!!! VOTE DEMONCRAP!!!!

Reply(2)
9
boobook
1d ago

of course they need to make way for the bullet train taking all the extra cash from their 50 Cent tax per gallon

Reply
3
Tony Millholen
1d ago

we already have the highest car registration in the nation why not gas too.

Reply
5
 

