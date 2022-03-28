ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Data on Pay Difference Between Men and Women in NYS

wxhc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMedian earnings for full-time working women in New York were 86-cents for every dollar earned by men...

wxhc.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

Data shows Michigan women still earn less on average than men

Data shows Michigan women still earn less on average than men. Tuesday, March 15, was Equal Pay Day, the date symbolizing how far into the year women need to work to earn what men earned in the previous year. In Michigan, the average man earned more than $11,000 more than...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Miami

Equal Pay Day Highlights Pay Gap Between Women & Their Male Colleagues

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Equal Pay Day is intended to raise awareness about the gender pay gap. In 2020, the average woman earned 83 cents for every dollar earned by a male colleague doing the same work, according to the White House. This, despite the legal protections, both federally and in 49 states. The only state without some equal pay protections is Mississippi.  That meant when Dr. LaVerne Gentry noticed pay discrimination at her job at Jackson State University, she had to file a federal lawsuit. “I knew that there were males who started with me and even some who started after me who...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Women#New Data#Nys
mansionglobal.com

Farmhouse Built in 1775 in New York’s Hudson Valley Stands on 156 Acres

This completely restored 156-acre compound in the northern reaches of New York’s Hudson Valley offers a main house built in 1775, equestrian facilities, and stylish guest quarters among a range of restored barns and outbuildings. “I sold it to the owners 12 or 13 years ago,” said listing agent...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WGRZ TV

Gov. Hochul tries to make sure state lawmakers, public sold on Bills deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — From the state's perspective, there is the "bulk" of that public funding commitment at $600 million dollars for the new Bills stadium agreement. New York State would technically own the new stadium and adjacent facilities under the announced deal. And Governor Hochul says she will now have to include that $600 million in the state budget which is actually due at the end of the week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
MedicalXpress

Men and women process pain signals differently

A new study published in the journal Brain shows for the first time that neurons in the spinal cord process pain signals differently in women compared to men. The finding could lead to better and more personalized treatments for chronic pain, which are desperately needed, especially in light of the opioid epidemic.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation

California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations is at a crossroads, with members divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for a slave system that officially ended with the Civil War but reverberates to this day. Some members want to limit financial and other compensation to descendants of enslaved people while others say that all Black people in the U.S., regardless of lineage, suffer from systemic racism in housing, education and employment. The task force could vote on eligibility on Tuesday after putting it off last month.Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the two-year reparations task...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

‘Thousands of potential race-related flags’: Biden administration wants to root out racial bias in home appraisals — but research suggests it’s endemic

The Biden administration has laid out a sweeping plan that aims to increase oversight of the real-estate appraisal industry in an effort to reduce the frequency of racially-biased home valuations. Last week, the White House unveiled a far-reaching, 21-step action plan that it described as “the most wide-ranging set of...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Former Yale administrator stole $40 million, pretending to buy computer equipment for the university. Instead, she bought a fleet of luxury cars, and four houses

A former administrator at the Yale University School of Medicine has pleaded guilty to stealing $40 million from the school in a nearly decade-long computer and electronics purchasing fraud. Federal prosecutors say Jamie Petrone, 42, used the money to buy a fleet of luxury cars including Mercedes, Land Rovers and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy