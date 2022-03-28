New Data on Pay Difference Between Men and Women in NYS

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Equal Pay Day is intended to raise awareness about the gender pay gap. In 2020, the average woman earned 83 cents for every dollar earned by a male colleague doing the same work, according to the White House. This, despite the legal protections, both federally and in 49 states. The only state without some equal pay protections is Mississippi. That meant when Dr. LaVerne Gentry noticed pay discrimination at her job at Jackson State University, she had to file a federal lawsuit. “I knew that there were males who started with me and even some who started after me who...

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO