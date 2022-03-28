ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

KU gets three on Midwest Region All-Tournament Team

By PJ Green
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDtiB_0ervTjBf00

CHICAGO — Three players from the Final Four bound Kansas Jayhawks made the Midwest Region All-Tournament Team: seniors Remy Martin, Mitch Lightfoot and David McCormack.

Martin has been the spark plug for the Jayhawks’ tournament run.

The 6-foot guard out of Burbank, CA is averaging 16 points in the tournament including 23 vs. Providence in the Sweet Sixteen and 20 vs. Creighton in the second round2, both his highest marks of the season. His energy and scoring off the bench has significantly helped KU’s rotation.

Photos: Jayhawks celebrate and cut down nets in Chicago

Lightfoot has been playing a bit hampered by a knee sprain and playing in a knee brace, but he has also been an effective performer off the bench. His nine points and three rebounds help KU sustain momentum vs. Miami and his four blocks were key to a win over Providence.

McCormack’s best moment so far in the tournament was his 15 point, four rebound performance vs. Miami to guide the Jayhawks to the Final Four. lo

McCormack brought energy and physical play to the Jayhawks like he always does and is rewarded for it. He is averaging nine points and seven rebounds in the tournament.

All three of these players hope to lead the Jayhawks to a national title.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Predicts Winner Of UNC vs. Saint Peter’s

Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale gave his prediction for Sunday’s highly anticipated Elite 8 matchup between UNC and Jersey’s own Saint Peter’s Peacocks. It’s great to hear Dickie V’s voice again after several weeks of vocal rest following his an operation during his bout with cancer. Ahead of tip-off, Vitale revealed his pick for who will move on to the Final Four. And he might disappoint a few folks from his home state.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Burbank, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Penny Hardaway, Mike Miller implicated in Memphis basketball scandal

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway is under increasing scrutiny after the NCAA delivered a notice of allegations to the basketball program. Another former NBA player has been implicated as well. Multiple reports indicated Saturday that Memphis is facing at least four Level I violations, the most serious infractions the NCAA...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Jayhawks#Ku#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
FanSided

Justin Moore injury update: Villanova basketball star suffers torn Achilles

The Villanova Wildcats defeated the Houston Cougars to advance to the Final Four, but they may have lost Justin Moore to a ruptured Achilles. The Villanova Wildcats are heading to the Final Four to the third time since 2016 after they defeated the No. 5 Houston Cougars 50-44 on Saturday. While the team did advance, they may have lost one of their key players to a ruptured Achilles.
VILLANOVA, PA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Duke vs. UNC Final Four

With UNC putting the finishing touches on Saint Peter’s moments ago, it became official. Duke and North Carolina will meet in the Final Four. For as many classic matchups as these two rivals have had over the years, they have never met in the NCAA Tournament. That will change Saturday night in New Orleans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Shaheen Holloway Has 3-Word Message Before Elite Eight

Saint Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway has become a national basketball sensation after leading the Peacocks to a historic Elite Eight appearance. And he’s clearly ready for the challenge. Ahead of today’s big game against North Carolina, Holloway had a message for his program – and the rest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Announces Tipoff Times For The Final Four Games

The Final Four time slots are locked in. Per NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock, Villanova vs. Kansas will tip-off in the earlier window. With the late night matchup reserved for Duke and the winner of Saint Peter’s-UNC. “Kansas and Villanova will play in the national semifinals Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 2

Local basketball coach resigns, says town needs to heal

ST. LOUIS–Days after a local school board meeting in Okawville, Illinois brought out pleas from community members who thought the high school girls basketball coach’s job was on the line, that coach has announced she plans to step down. “Let’s please just move past this and heal our hurts. Our town has been known as […]
OKAWVILLE, IL
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Spotted With Former Texas Star Quarterback

Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has narrowed his college choices down to a select few top-tier programs — including the Texas Longhorns. On Saturday, Manning was spotted spending time with former Texas star quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger spent four seasons as the Longhorns’s starting quarterback from 2017-20 and is...
NFL
KSN News

KSN News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy