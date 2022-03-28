76ers' Danny Green: Green Ranger sighting

After missing 43 games due to a torn UCL in his right elbow, Clippers star Paul George is expected to make his return to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Utah Jazz. Officially designated as "questionable" ahead of the contest, George partook in a 5-on-5 scrimmage Sunday before practicing with the team Monday. In good standing with the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference, PG is set to come back at the perfect time, as he could add additional fire to an offense that has been carried by the likes of Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris Sr. and the newly...

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO