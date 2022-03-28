76ers' Danny Green: Green Ranger sighting

PLAYA VISTA – The LA Clippers practiced for the third time in the last week, and Paul George is slowly inching towards a return to the lineup, per Tyronn Lue. Paul George participated in 5-on-5 basketball on Sunday, a week after he first participated in 4-on-4 limited contact practice with the coaching staff. George had been ramping up over the last few weeks, and this is just another step in his return to the court.
NEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram's strained hamstring healed in time for him to return from a 10-game absence against the team that drafted him — and in a matchup holding postseason implications for both clubs. The New Orleans Pelicans' leading scorer not only played well, but helped...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Anthony Melton had 24 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies continued to win in the absence of scoring leader Ja Morant, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 127-102 on Saturday night. Dillon Brooks scored 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 and...
LINE: Knicks -4.5; over/under is 223.5. BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the New York Knicks. DeRozan is seventh in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game. The Knicks are 18-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.6% from downtown, led by Taj Gibson shooting 44.8% from 3-point range.
Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 40 points in Monday's overtime win against the Celtics. He shot 17-for-29 from the field while adding 13 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Fantasy Impact:. A big night for Siakam who has been piling up the points recently including a 35-point effort a couple...
HOUSTON -- — Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 33 points and the San Antonio Spurs held on for a 123-120 win over the Houston Rockets Monday night to inch closer to the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. It was the fourth straight victory for the Spurs, who...
After missing 43 games due to a torn UCL in his right elbow, Clippers star Paul George is expected to make his return to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Utah Jazz. Officially designated as "questionable" ahead of the contest, George partook in a 5-on-5 scrimmage Sunday before practicing with the team Monday. In good standing with the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference, PG is set to come back at the perfect time, as he could add additional fire to an offense that has been carried by the likes of Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris Sr. and the newly...
Booker accumulated 35 points (13-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 victory over the 76ers. Booker continues to boom for huge scoring performances. Across the Suns' ongoing eight-game win streak, Booker is averaging 33.0 points on 55.9 percent shooting from the field. On Sunday, Booker exploded for 22 points in the first quarter and never looked back. Phoenix has just three games this week, starting with Golden State on Wednesday.
Smith was assigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. Smith, one of the prospects acquired from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo trade, made a huge impression during his Cactus League appearances. He went 6-for-9 with two home runs, one double and five RBI over six spring games at the time he was assigned. Smith, who pressed for at-bats at third base, is expected to play all over the infield and center field while at Triple-A Round Rock.
Embiid chipped in 37 points (14-27 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Suns. Of eight losses Philadelphia has recorded in games where Embiid scores at least 30 points, two have come against Phoenix. The 76ers were outscored by 14 in the second half, despite another monster effort from Embiid. Another tough task awaits against Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Chavis was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore for undisclosed reasons. Chavis is competing for at-bats at several spots around the diamond this spring. He's struggled to a .228/.259/.386 line in 85 major-league games over the last two seasons, so he needs every chance he can get in Grapefruit League action to make his case for playing time. It's unclear if Saturday's setback will keep him off the field for an extended period.
Ray was credited with the victory in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Monday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six. The left-hander held the Rangers at bay for the first four frames before yielding a pair of runs on a lineout and double by Charlie Culberson and Marcus Semien, respectively. Despite those stumbles, Ray once again missed plenty of bats, pushing his spring strikeout total to 11 over his first two Cactus League turns.
Hamilton signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Monday. Hamilton had a consistent role for the Broncos across the first three seasons of his career, but he sustained a torn ACL last May that forced him to miss the 2021 campaign. He's now healthy ahead of offseason activities as he prepares to compete for a role with Houston. The 27-year-old secured 23 of 44 targets for 293 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season and will compete with Nico Collins, Chris Conley and Chris Moore for targets behind Brandin Cooks (knee) heading into 2022.
During the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. A majority of the credit for the success of the Showtime Lakers goes to none other than the incredible duo of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At the time, Kareem was already one...
Fuentes has signed a minor league deal with Toronto, reports Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca. Fuentes will join the Blue Jays organization after appearing in 95 major-league games in 2021 with the Rockies. The infielder slashed .225/.257.351 in 2021 and was outrighted to Triple-A in October.
Garcia agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Monday, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports. Garcia started 11 games for the Cardinals last season. He'll likely compete with fellow free-agent signee Jon Feliciano for the starting center gig in New York.
Rodriguez went 2-for-2 with an RBI double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Monday. The surging prospect flashed his versatile offensive skill set, pushing his spring average to .316 across 21 plate appearances. The only blemish on Rodriguez's Cactus League resume is his six strikeouts, but if the 21-year-old continues to produce in similar fashion over the balance of the exhibition slate, Seattle will have a hard time justifying sending him to Triple-A.
