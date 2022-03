After multiple leads, investigators arrested two suspects this morning for the homicide of Guillermo Jacobo back in January. Guillermo Jacobo, 20, was reported missing on January 19. Family members wrote that at 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, Jacobo said he was taking two male individuals to a bus stop at Airport Boulevard in Thermal but was The post Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation appeared first on KESQ.

THERMAL, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO