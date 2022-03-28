ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Driver Found Dead in Sedan on Garden Grove Freeway

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver was found dead Monday morning inside a red sedan on the right shoulder of the Garden Grove (22)...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Wrong-Way Accident on 215 Freeway Kills 2 Drivers [Riverside, CA]

At Least Two Dead after Two-Vehicle Collision near Center Street. Officers responded to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway near Center Street, around 12:41 a.m. on March 15. For reasons unknown, the driver of a Ford Fusion was heading south in the northbound lanes just south of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Driver Injured in Vehicle Crash on Harbor Freeway [Los Angeles, CA]

Traffic Collision near 91 Freeway Left Lanes Closed. The crash happened on Harbor (11) Freeway just south of the Artesia (91) Freeway around 8:00 a.m. Furthermore, callers reported to the California Highway Patrol that a vehicle was trapped under a big rig that was still driving down the freeway. Eventually...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden Grove, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Coeur d'Alene Press

Missing woman found dead

Search and rescue volunteers reportedly found the body of a missing woman late Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield was last seen alive Monday morning at the top of Fourth of July Pass, on foot near the recreation parking area. Her cellphone was powered off shortly after she disappeared. The Kootenai County...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
WSVN-TV

Driver dead after Tesla catches fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a crash ended in flames in Miami Gardens. A Tesla caught fire in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 157th Street, early Monday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene where debris could be...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Chicago

Person found dead in Lawndale fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was found dead in a fire in Lawndale Friday evening. The fire broke out in the graystone two-flat at 1527 S. Homan Ave. The Fire Department confirmed one person died in the fire, but could not immediately provide further details. This was the second deadly fire in Chicago within a matter of hours. Around 3 p.m., a fire broke out at 11649 S. Aberdeen St. in West Pullman, and Clarence and Clementine Johnson were found inside the house. Both were rushed to the hospital in very critical condition. Mr. Johnson was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, where he died. Mrs. Johnson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was still fighting for her life late Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
WDBJ7.com

Man found dead in Covington house

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At around 4:45 on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to a house in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street. There, they found a man dead. His death is being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s name has not yet been released. The investigation is...
COVINGTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedan#Chp#Sigalert
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man found dead in Newburgh backyard

NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the rear of 429 Broadway in the early afternoon of Sunday, March 13. Officers said the death appeared to be from a drug overdose. The incident is under investigation and anyone...
NEWBURGH, NY
10 Tampa Bay

Driver found dead after fiery crash, Polk County deputies report

ALTURAS, Fla. — A man found dead in a fiery crash in Polk County has prompted an investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit. At around 7 a.m., Polk County sheriff's deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a car up in flames on State Road 60 about a mile east of Alturas Road, the sheriff's office said.
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Man found dead in a hotel in Florissant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon. Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. The initial call was a sudden death. The investigation is still...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KESQ News Channel 3

Freeway wreck backs up traffic on Gene Autry as drivers detour, freeway now clear

Interstate 10 traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes near North Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs and Cathedral City Friday morning due to an overturned big rig truck.  The vehicle was blocking the freeway's number 4 slow lane after the wreck was first reported at 3:25 a.m. The freeway slowdown caused a more The post Freeway wreck backs up traffic on Gene Autry as drivers detour, freeway now clear appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Courier

Thibodaux driver charged in deadly crash

The driver in a crash that killed a Thibodaux man last month is now facing criminal charges. Sonny Charpentier, 22, of Thibodaux, is charged with vehicular homicide among other charges, State Police said. He is accused of causing the Feb. 11 crash that claimed the life of 22-year-old Eli Sternfels, who was a passenger in his 2017 Dodge Challenger.
THIBODAUX, LA
Detroit News

Driver shot on Southfield Freeway in Dearborn, MSP says

The southbound Southfield Freeway in Dearborn reopened Tuesday night after an investigation into a reported shooting. The victim told Michigan State Police he was traveling south in the center lane on the Southfield Freeway near Oakwood at about 9:10 p.m. when a white Chrysler pulled alongside his vehicle on the driver's side and a passenger started shooting.
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy