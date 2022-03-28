ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wind Advisory in Effect in Antelope Valley, Parts of LA County Monday

By Contributing Editor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA wind advisory is in effect in the Antelope Valley and other parts of Los Angeles County Monday, according to the National Weather Service. South to southwest winds from 20 to 35 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph, are...

