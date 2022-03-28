ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Malik Monk: Hits for 23 off bench

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Monk notched 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and six assists over 29 minutes off the bench...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Pelicans Rookie Trey Murphy III Introduced His Mom To LeBron James For Her Birthday

LeBron James is among the most recognizable athletes who have played in the NBA. There's no doubt that he's had a great influence on basketball culture, and many people are fans of the superstar forward. The Los Angeles Lakers faced the New Orleans Pelicans yesterday, with LeBron James putting up...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Daryl Morey’s savage response to Ty Lue’s controversial Joel Embiid, James Harden take

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey took a stand for his players on Saturday. Morey replied to Clippers head coach Ty Lue’s controversial comments regarding James Harden and Joel Embiid. Lue recently proclaimed that Embiid and Harden would not be in the top 10 in scoring if their free throw numbers were taken away. Morey responded on Twitter to his claim by calling out Lue’s Clippers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Monk
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Doncic and Dallas face James and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (31-43, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (46-29, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and LeBron James meet when Dallas hosts Los Angeles. Doncic ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game and James leads the league averaging 30.1 points per game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Fg
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Says The Loss Against The Pelicans Was A ‘Microcosm’ Of The Lakers’ Season: “We Haven’t Been Able To Sustain All Year, And Tonight Was One Of Those Instances.”

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers couldn't get the job done against the New Orleans Pelicans. Playin against the Pelicans in what was a must-win game for the Lakers, the Lakers blew a 23-point lead in New Orleans. LeBron James spoke after the game and gave a scathing verdict on his team's performance on the night, and throughout the course of the NBA season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant’s Career-High Against Every NBA Team: 81 Points Against The Raptors Are The Record Of The 21st Century

Was there a more dynamic scorer than Kobe Bryant? While Bryant never broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, he provided the world with some pretty memorable moments. Bryant is the only other player than Wilt Chamberlain to have scored at least 80 points in a game. He once finished with one of the greatest months ever and once scored at least 50 points in four straight games.
NBA
NBC Sports

Furious Kerr ejected at halftime of Warriors-Grizzlies game

Steve Kerr might have been mad at his players, but he took out his frustrations on the game officials at the end of the first half of the game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday night. As one of the worst halves of basketball the Warriors...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ashton Hagans: Dishes 15 assists off bench

Hagans tallied six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 15 assists, five rebounds, a block and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 123-105 victory over the Wisconsin Herd. Hagans wasn't too effective of a scorer Friday but was a strong passer, as he had 15 assists compared to four turnovers against the Herd. He averages 6.8 assists per game this season for 905, and he usually shoots better than he did in this game -- he's shooting 43.4 percent from the field on the season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James On Malik Monk Saying He Is Confident About The Lakers’ Chances Because They Have LeBron James: "I Do Whatever I Can To Make Us Win Basketball Games..”

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost yet another important game, this time, falling to the New Orleans Pelicans, who sit one seed above them in the Western Conference in 9th. It was a demoralizing win for the Lakers, one that sets them back even further in their quest to secure a playoff spot. But Malik Monk said after the game that he is confident because the Lakers have LeBron James on their squad.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Leads comeback in return

Ingram (hamstring) finished with 26 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 116-108 win over the Lakers. New Orleans was down by 23 at one point in the second quarter, but after missing the previous 10 games due to a hamstring injury, Ingram wasn't going to let them lose against his former team. The win was potentially a huge one for the Pelicans, as they moved a half-game ahead of the Lakers and into ninth place in the Western Conference in the battle for a spot in the play-in tournament. Despite two different injury absences, Ingram has scored in double digits in every game he's played in 2022, and his ability to stay on the court will likely be crucial to the Pels' chances of staying alive.
NBA
numberfire.com

Javonte Green coming off Bulls' bench on Saturday

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DeMar DeRozan is returning to the court following a brief absence due to an adductor ailment. Now, he is ready to play and also start - as a result, Green will revert to a bench role.
NBA
FanSided

Paul George could return for the Clippers as soon as this week

Some tremendous news has arrived for the Los Angeles Clippers, as sharpshooter Paul George is getting ready to return to the hardwood. When will Paul George get back on the floor for the Los Angeles Clippers? Fans have been patiently waiting for the superstar to return to action, as he’s been out of the lineup since December due to an elbow injury.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Malik Monk Not Losing Confidence In Lakers Despite Rough Losses

The Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff hopes are in serious peril after the team’s latest collapse to the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite 39 points from LeBron James on a sprained ankle, and Malik Monk’s 23 points and six assists off the bench, the Lakers were unable to hold on to their 20-point halftime lead and now sit in 10th place in the Western Conference, just one game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Erupts for 32 against Jazz

Doncic posted 32 points (11-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 victory over the Jazz. The double-double was Doncic's third straight, while he dropped at least 30 points for the ninth time in his last 15 games. The 23-year-old superstar is averaging 30.4 points, 9.4 boards, 7.0 assists, 4.1 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch, and Doncic's surge has led the Mavericks to fourth place in the Western Conference -- which would give them home-court advantage in a potential first-round matchup against this same Jazz squad.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy