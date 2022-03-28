Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Solid line in Sunday's loss

Smith has signed a two-year deal with the Saints, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Per Yates, Smith's deal to remain with the Saints carries a base value of $6 million, with the chance to earn the wideout another $4.5 million through incentives and escalators. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he caught 32 of his 50 targets for 377 yards and three TDs in 11 games. This coming season, the 2018 third-rounder is in line to compete for targets behind Michael Thomas (ankle) with the likes of Marquez Callaway (thumb) and Deonte Harris in the team's Jameis Winston-led offense. Moreover, there's a chance that New Orleans could add further wide receiver depth via free agency or the draft.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO