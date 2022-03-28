ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Solid line in Sunday's loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Westbrook accumulated 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

Massive Paul George dropped by Clippers coach Tyronn Lue

PLAYA VISTA – The LA Clippers practiced for the third time in the last week, and Paul George is slowly inching towards a return to the lineup, per Tyronn Lue. Paul George participated in 5-on-5 basketball on Sunday, a week after he first participated in 4-on-4 limited contact practice with the coaching staff. George had been ramping up over the last few weeks, and this is just another step in his return to the court.
NBA
ESPN

Ingram scores 26 in return, Pelicans top Lakers 116-108

NEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram's strained hamstring healed in time for him to return from a 10-game absence against the team that drafted him — and in a matchup holding postseason implications for both clubs. The New Orleans Pelicans' leading scorer not only played well, but helped...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant’s Career-High Against Every NBA Team: 81 Points Against The Raptors Are The Record Of The 21st Century

Was there a more dynamic scorer than Kobe Bryant? While Bryant never broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, he provided the world with some pretty memorable moments. Bryant is the only other player than Wilt Chamberlain to have scored at least 80 points in a game. He once finished with one of the greatest months ever and once scored at least 50 points in four straight games.
NBA
Person
Russell Westbrook
FOX Sports

Alec Burks, R.J. Barrett lead Knicks past Pistons, 104-102

DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York's final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal in the Knicks' 104-102 victory over the Pistons on Sunday. R.J. Barrett led New York with 21 points, Julian Randle had 20 and Burks and Immanuel Quickly had...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Clippers hopeful Paul George can return vs. Tuesday vs. Jazz

The LA Clippers have been hoping to get at least one of their injured stars back from injury. It appears they’re on the cusp of getting one back in the form of Paul George. After participating in multiple five-on-five practices over the last week, the hope is that Paul George will be able to return to the Clippers lineup Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz.
NBA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Jokic Scores 35 In Nuggets’ 113-107 Win Over Oklahoma City

Nikola Jokic scored 35 points and missed a triple-double by two assists as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the scrappy Oklahoma City Thunder 113-107 on Saturday night. Jokic, who pulled down 12 rebounds, made all six of his shots from the floor and all six of his free throws in the second half as the Nuggets managed to split the season series with the Thunder 2-2.
NBA
ESPN

Roby scores 30 as Thunder down Blazers 134-131 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Isaiah Roby scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in overtime to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 134-131 on Monday night. Aaron Wiggins added a career-best 28 points for the Thunder, who remain in second-to-last place in the...
NBA
ESPN

Jokic's triple-double lifts Nuggets past Hornets 113-109

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists for his 19th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-109 on Monday night. Aaron Gordon added 21 points and Will Barton scored 18 for the Nuggets,...
NBA
FOX Sports

OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander out for season with ankle soreness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out the rest of the season following an ankle injury. Gilgeous-Alexander has missed three of Oklahoma City's last four games with right ankle soreness. Coach Mark Daigneault said Monday night there was no reason to bring Gilgeous-Alexander...
NBA
Reuters

Knicks hold off Pistons for third straight win

RJ Barrett had 21 points and nine rebounds, and the visiting New York Knicks extended their winning streak to three games with a 104-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Julius Randle, returning after a three-game absence due to a quad injury, had 20 points, seven rebounds and five...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Leading scorer in road loss

Gay notched 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to Dallas. The veteran forward's 18 points led the Jazz on a night in which Donovan Mitchell couldn't get going and Rudy Gobert (leg) and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) were both in street clothes. It was also Gay's best scoring effort since early January, and he'd scored in double digits only once in the prior 15 games coming into Sunday. While Utah's injuries might continue to get Gay a higher usage rate, it's tough to expect a repeat performance any time soon.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Carries Nuggets to big win

Jokic produced 35 points (13-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 win over the Thunder. Jokic looked every bit like a deserving MVP candidate Saturday, as he led Denver in nearly every positive statistical category, including points, rebounds, assists and blocks. The All-Star center went an absurd 13-for-15 from the field and 9-for-10 from the charity stripe in one of his most efficient performances as a pro. Jokic didn't quite break his nine-game stretch without a triple-double, but he did log his league-leading 60th double-double of the campaign. That puts him 13 ahead of two players (Rudy Gobert and Jonas Valanciunas) with the second-most double-doubles on the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Back with Saints

Smith has signed a two-year deal with the Saints, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Per Yates, Smith's deal to remain with the Saints carries a base value of $6 million, with the chance to earn the wideout another $4.5 million through incentives and escalators. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he caught 32 of his 50 targets for 377 yards and three TDs in 11 games. This coming season, the 2018 third-rounder is in line to compete for targets behind Michael Thomas (ankle) with the likes of Marquez Callaway (thumb) and Deonte Harris in the team's Jameis Winston-led offense. Moreover, there's a chance that New Orleans could add further wide receiver depth via free agency or the draft.
NFL
ESPN

Trail Blazers take on the Pelicans on 4-game losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (32-43, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-48, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Trail Blazers have gone 11-34 against Western Conference teams. Portland has a 15-30...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Erupts for 32 against Jazz

Doncic posted 32 points (11-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 victory over the Jazz. The double-double was Doncic's third straight, while he dropped at least 30 points for the ninth time in his last 15 games. The 23-year-old superstar is averaging 30.4 points, 9.4 boards, 7.0 assists, 4.1 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch, and Doncic's surge has led the Mavericks to fourth place in the Western Conference -- which would give them home-court advantage in a potential first-round matchup against this same Jazz squad.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Scratched from lineup

Chavis was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore for undisclosed reasons. Chavis is competing for at-bats at several spots around the diamond this spring. He's struggled to a .228/.259/.386 line in 85 major-league games over the last two seasons, so he needs every chance he can get in Grapefruit League action to make his case for playing time. It's unclear if Saturday's setback will keep him off the field for an extended period.
MLB

