ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Man Killed in Pomona Shooting That Wounds at Least Two Others

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man killed in a Pomona shooting was publicly identified Monday. Anastacio Miranda was 29-years-old and died in an alley from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. His...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they located an...
FORT WORTH, TX
KGET

Shooting on California Ave and P Street leaves 1 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is currently investigating a call about a victim with major injuries on California Avenue and P Street. The call came in at 5:13 p.m. Officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives responded to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded, gunman dead of self-inflicted wound in shooting at Burr Ridge

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was killed, a woman was injured, and a suspect died of a self-inflicted wound in a shooting incident in a Burr Ridge office complex Tuesday afternoon.The shooting happened at the Meadowbrook Office Park on Frontage Road along the east side of Kingery Highway, or Route 83, a short distance south of Interstate 55.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, police are now officially calling the incident a workplace shooting.One man was shot and killed, and one woman was shot and taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in an unknown condition.All three...
BURR RIDGE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pomona, CA
City
Miranda, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Sgt
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX40

SWAT team responds to shooting scene in south Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A SWAT team responded to the scene of a shooting in south Natomas after one person was wounded. According to police, officers responded to Northfield Drive, a neighborhood near Ninos Park, around 2:40 p.m. Friday for reports of gunfire. Officers said they found a man in the area who had been shot […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man wounded in Ballard shooting

SEATTLE — A shooting in Ballard sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck Monday night. Seattle police said shots were heard at 17th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 53rd Street at around 11:45 p.m. Officers arrived to find the wounded man. He was taken...
SEATTLE, WA
HeySoCal

Two drivers wounded in downtown shooting

Two drivers were wounded Thursday in downtown Los Angeles and another man was taken into custody, according to Los Angeles police. One driver was involved in a hit-and-run in downtown, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said. A second driver followed the hit-and-run car and a confrontation ensued, Cervantes said. Meanwhile, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy