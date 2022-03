BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Education found in a new assessment that 60% of Maryland kindergarteners did not demonstrate readiness to participate in school. The department said all 24 of Maryland’s education agencies reported lower “demonstrating readiness” scores than in 2019–2020, which is when the assessment was last administered. The assessment found 40% of Maryland’s kindergarteners demonstrate readiness, a 7-point decrease from the 2019–2020 school year. The department said enrollment in prekindergarten last school year declined 25%, and most students who did attend were in predominantly virtual programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO