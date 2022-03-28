ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One killed in apartment shooting near Medical District

By Morgan Mitchell
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot at an apartment complex near the Medical District on Sunday.

Police responding to a shooting at the Jefferson Square Apartments just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Mother charged after 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself to death

A man was taken to Regional One where he later died from his injuries.

No arrest have been made.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.

