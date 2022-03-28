UPDATE: Shelter-in-place canceled for Alisal Fire burn area

UPDATE (7:50 a.m.) - The shelter-in-place alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY: A shelter-in-place alert has been issued for people in the Alisal Fire burn scar area.

The notification went out from the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, saying there is a potential for “life-threatening flooding and debris flows” due to the heavy rain.

People are advised to stay inside and go to their innermost room in their home or get to higher ground, including a second floor.

Sunday, emergency officials advised residents in the area to be prepared to shelter-in-place.

The area west of Goleta suffered major impacts from the Alisal Fire last October.

The agency said the area is prone to flooding, which is why locals should remain vigilant.

During the storm, authorities say it is best to avoid driving at night in the area as vehicles can easily be swept away.

Crews will be on scene to clear out debris if needed once the storm settles down.

