Noel Clarke: UK Police No Longer Investigating Sexual Harassment Claims

By Tom Grater
 1 day ago
British actor and producer Noel Clarke will not face criminal charges over sexual harassment allegations made last year after London’s Metropolitan Police dropped its investigation, citing a lack of evidence.

The bombshell 2021 story, reported by The Guardian, saw more than 20 women accuse the Bulletproof and Doctor Who star of various incidents of misconduct between 2004 and 2019. He has denied all of the allegations, but has sought professional help to improve his behavior.

A statement was issued by the police saying a “thorough” assessment of the claims had been conducted and that it had “determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation.”

It added that any further criminal allegations would be “thoroughly considered” if they came forward.

The fallout from the report saw broadcaster Sky cancel Clarke’s series Bulletproof and suspend any further work with the actor. He also had his BAFTA membership revoked.

Noel Clarke
