The best and worst jokes about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Forget Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose making history for their Academy Award wins. All anyone wanted to talk about Monday morning was Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

In a stunning moment that upstaged even the “Moonlight” mayhem of 2017, Smith’s slap in defense of wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness hushed the audience inside the Dolby Theatre, but not viewers at home. Instead, Twitter was rife with jokes, condemnations and more discussion about the 2015 NBC miniseries “The Slap” than it got when it was actually on the air.

“Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty must be texting like mad right now,” tweeted Patton Oswalt, referencing the presenters who accidentally awarded the best picture award to “La La Land.”

“As a minor celebrity I feel like I have 27-30 hours to do anything i want and no one will notice,” wrote “American Housewife” star Diedrich Bader.

“Will Smith smacking Chris Rock and QuestLove winning an Oscar are the two most back to back Philly things to ever happen at the Oscars,” Pennsylvania state representative Malcolm Kenyatta tweeted.

“Some of y’all reporting Will Smith on the citizen app,” tweeted Desus Nice.

Others decided the slap was no laughing matter.

“Oscars’ ugliest moment,” declared Mia Farrow.

“Many people, especially kids, look up to actors. Because of that, we have an obligation to try to be good role models,” George Takei tweeted. “With celebrity comes responsibility.”

Judd Apatow deleted his own take, but not before thousands of quote tweets.

“He could have killed him,” the Flushing native tweeted. “That’s pure out of control rage and violence. They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.”

Here’s how everyone else handled Smith’s hand: