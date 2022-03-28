ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Keith Andrews lauds ‘strong’ Stephen Kenny for character during early struggles as Ireland boss

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13boAS_0ervSWq900

Keith Andrews has praised Republic of Ireland’s manager Stephen Kenny ’s strength of character after watching him battle his way through a difficult start to his reign.

Kenny failed to win any of his first 10 games as Ireland boss, a return which led to criticism of both his appointment and methods.

However, he stood firm and has since been rewarded with a sequence of 11 games which has included just a single defeat – away to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal – and culminated in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with world number one side Belgium .

Kenny will send his side into friendly battle with Lithuania on Tuesday night having recently signed a contract extension.

Asked how he had been behind the scenes during that difficult early period, assistant Andrews said: “He was very composed, always very much sticking to the principles and the belief he has in what the players are capable of achieving.

“Of course we’d make little tweaks here and there, but he’s a very strong individual and I thought he dealt with it remarkably well because there were some not very nice days that we had to endure. You’ve got to take it on the chin.

“I say it to him quite often about when I go back into my local butcher’s, they’re quick to tell me about we should and shouldn’t be doing, and sometimes it’s not particularly pleasant.

“But during that process, he stood really firm. It would be very, very easy as the manager to maybe stake a step back, to sacrifice, maybe, some of your values, your principles for a short-term view, but he stood by it and obviously I was in full support of that.”

It's not development football, we're in big boys' football here, that's the nature of the business

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Keith Andrews

Former Ireland midfielder Andrews first spoke out in defence of Kenny in September last year and, while he admits results will always determine a manager’s future, he firmly believed Ireland were always heading in the right direction.

He said: “Football being football, it’s always results-dependent and you’re always beholden to the powers that be.

“It’s not development football, we’re in big boys’ football here, that’s the nature of the business that ultimately if results didn’t come, then decisions have to be made.

“Like I said, we felt we were in a good place even though the results hadn’t been good, we were comfortable with what we were putting in place and the results did come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0iiq_0ervSWq900

Andrews was drafted into the international set-up by former manager Giovanni Trapattoni, whose safety-first approach paid dividends, but did not necessarily win admirers.

Kenny’s approach is more expansive and while his team remains a work in progress, Andrews shares his philosophy.

He said: “The Ireland team that I played in was very well organised, very difficult to break down. The main focus was what we did without the ball.

“There was a big reliance on the technical players with most ability, in an attacking sense. It was based around that with a manager who probably didn’t have enough belief in what we could do, or was stuck in the way he had always seen the game and the way he always coached.

“Stephen and myself see it differently and have tried to take the team in a different direction.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Roy Keane criticism did not faze me, says Ireland assistant Keith Andrews

Keith Andrews has insisted being dismissed as a “bulls*****r” by Roy Keane on his return to the international stage as a coach did not affect him at all.Former Republic of Ireland assistant manager Keane delivered a withering assessment of his latest successor when Stephen Kenny asked Andrews, who won 35 caps for his country, to join his staff, telling the Sunday Independent: “I’ve heard a lot of bulls******s over the last 10 years and Keith Andrews is up there with the best of them.”Asked about the former Ireland skipper’s comments, Andrews said: “In terms of how it affected me, it...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'If they've got a chance, go and get him': Danny Murphy urges Arsenal to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford despite insisting he would be 'gobsmacked' if the new manager at Old Trafford 'didn't want to work' with the England international

Danny Murphy has urged Arsenal to make a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford at the end of the season. The England international has endured a frustrating season at Old Trafford and there has been speculation over his future - with just one year left on his deal at the end of this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England are practising penalties ALREADY - with eight months to go until the World Cup in Qatar - as Gareth Southgate bids to rid his team of the shootout heartache they suffered in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy

Gareth Southgate has started planning his World Cup penalty masterplan as England look to avoid a repeat of the shootout heartache that ruined last summer. Three Lions boss Southgate confirmed that he and his staff have begun an inquest into the shootout loss in last year's European Championship final against Italy and have already started practising spot-kicks - even though Qatar 2022 is still eight months away.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Giovanni Trapattoni
Daily Mail

Sky Sports 'hope to tie Graeme Souness down to a new contract with pundit, 68, well favoured' - after he lost big name colleagues including Soccer Saturday fans' favourite Jeff Stelling and other stars in recent years

Sky Sports are reportedly looking to extend Graeme Souness's contract working as one of their famed pundits. Souness has been one of Sky's main punditry stars especially for Premier League football for well over a decade but his future had been unclear following a recent shift towards a more diverse and younger panel across Sky Sports' programming.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Lauds#Lithuania#Uk
BBC

Netherlands 4-2 Denmark: Christian Eriksen scores on Denmark return

Christian Eriksen said he enjoyed the "perfect" return to international football as he scored two minutes after coming on for Denmark in their 4-2 friendly defeat by the Netherlands. Eriksen, 30, was playing for his country for the first time since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last June. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michael Vaughan says Joe Root should step down as England Test captain

Joe Root should step down as England’s Test captain, Michael Vaughan has said.Vaughan, who captained his country 51 times between 2003 and 2008, believes Root has taken the role “as far as he possibly can” in the wake of a drab 1-0 loss over a three-match series in West Indies.England have won only one of their last 17 Tests and the pressure has been mounting on Root following a 4-0 Ashes series defeat by Australia before the West Indies tour.“If he rings me in the next week and asks for some advice I’ll be dead honest – I’d tell him...
SPORTS
SkySports

Harry Maguire: Gareth Southgate defends Manchester United captain's selection in England squad

Gareth Southgate has defended his selection of Harry Maguire in the England squad for this month’s friendlies, insisting the defender "can play at the highest level". The 29-year-old Manchester United captain has come under criticism for his club performances this season, with some questioning whether he deserved a place in the England squad for the matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wayne Rooney reveals ambition to become Manchester United manager

Wayne Rooney has revealed his main motivation behind going into management was to one day take charge of Manchester United. Rooney has remained committed to Derby County during their financial turmoil and Championship relegation battle, and admitted he turned down an interview at Everton as it might impact his chances of one day returning to Old Trafford. “The whole reason in me going into management is Manchester United. I got offered the job interview for the Everton job,” Rooney told The Sun. “I want to be Manchester United manager. I know I am not ready now but I have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gemma Collins announced as new star of ‘Chicago’

Gemma Collins has been announced as the latest cast member of Chicago as it continues its UK tour.The Only Way Is Essex star will play prison matron Mama Morton in the famed musical, joining the tour at the Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 31 May 2022.“The one and only @missgemcollins is about to bring the razzle dazzle to the #ChicagoUKTour as she joins our company as ‘Mama’ Morton,” the official Chicago Twitter account announced Tuesday (29 March).The cast also includes Faye Brookes, Djalenga Scott, Jamie Baughan and B E Wong. Producer David Ian said in a statement sent to The...
MOVIES
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Ireland taking positives despite Wales defeat - Fryday

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday says she is "proud, not disheartened" despite defeat by Wales in Saturday's Women's Six Nations opener. Wales fought back and outmuscled Ireland in the second half to secure a 27-19 victory in Dublin. Fryday captained Ireland for the first time under new coach Greg McWilliams and...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

570K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy