Driver crashes into Oregon homeless camp, killing four and injuring two

By Sravasti Dasgupta
 1 day ago

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Oregon ’s Salem for allegedly killing four people by driving his car into tents at a homeless encampment, according to authorities.

Enrique Rodriguez Jr has been charged on 14 counts, including driving under influence and four counts of first-degree manslaughter, second and third-degree assault and six counts of reckless endangerment.

Police said he was driving northbound on Front Street at 2 am on Sunday, when his two-door sports car left the roadway and crashed into an unsheltered encampment, pinning two people beneath the vehicle, reported KTVZ.

Two people died at the scene and four others were transported to a hospital. Of those four, two of them died at the hospital, while the rest are receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Mr Rodriguez, who was alone in the car, is also undergoing medical treatment.

Police said the exact number of people at the encampment is still not known.

“The Salem Police Traffic Team is actively investigating the circumstances and believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor,” a statement said.

Residents of the encampment said they heard the crash from their tents.

One resident, Nathan Rose, told the Salem Statesman Journal that the car narrowly missed the tent that he and his girlfriend were in.

Mr Rose said they heard two loud thuds, and added that he helped pull out a person from under the car and called 911.

Activists said the incident highlighted the unsafe conditions that homeless people must endure.

“No one deserves to have to live in unsheltered conditions and they damn sure do not deserve to die in them,” said Jimmy Jones, executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, according to the Associated Press.

“Tragedies like this will continue until this nation makes a serious commitment to the idea that housing is a human right, and that everyone deserves a warm, safe and dry place where they can live with dignity,” he added.

