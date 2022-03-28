ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Kuenssberg named new host of BBC’s Sunday morning politics show

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Laura Kuenssberg has been announced as the new permanent presenter of the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show.

In December, she announced she was stepping down as the broadcaster’s political editor after seven years.

Kuenssberg, 45, will start her role when the show relaunches this September with a new set, title, format and title music.

Mishal Husain and Sophie Raworth were both previously touted a frontrunners to succeed Andrew Marr as the host of the flagship interview show, after his departure from the BBC .

Kuenssberg said: “I couldn’t be more delighted. For decades Sunday morning has been the moment to explore the events that shape us and to challenge and listen to our politicians.

“It’s an honour to take the chair for that conversation in the 2020s.”

Kuenssberg, who was raised in Glasgow, succeeded Nick Robinson as political editor in 2015 – becoming the first woman to hold the position.

She has covered major events including the Brexit referendum, the Government’s response to the pandemic and two general elections.

Her final assignment as political editor will be covering the local elections in May.

According to the corporation’s most recent annual report, Kuenssberg earned between £260,000 and £264,999 for the role.

Kuenssberg will take over from Raworth, who has been presenting the show, currently titled Sunday Morning, since January on a temporary basis.

Interim director of BBC News Jonathan Munro said: “Laura’s the perfect host for our flagship weekend politics show – she’s an engaging presenter and a razor-sharp political interviewer, and she knows exactly which questions audiences want answered.”

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore added: “Laura’s one of the BBC’s biggest talents and I’m delighted she’s becoming the new face of Sunday mornings.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing how she makes the show her own.”

Munro thanked Raworth and said she was doing a “fantastic job, ranging from robust interviews with presidents and prime ministers to moving reports on the flight from Ukraine”.

He said he was “delighted” she had agreed to continue in the role until summer.

The Sunday programme was previously The Andrew Marr Show, which Marr presented for 16 years before leaving the BBC at the end of 2021.

Prior to that, it was Breakfast With Frost, presented by Sir David Frost.

Kuenssberg’s decision to take the role of Sunday presenter comes as a number of senior figures leave the BBC for rival outlets.

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel recently announced they are leaving to join media group Global, while Marr also quit for a show on LBC and to focus on writing for newspapers.

