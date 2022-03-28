ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League: Who has best and worst run-in in battle to stay up?

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHk6u_0ervSO1Z00

The Premier League is back this week and at least seven clubs will resume their bid to retain top-flight status.

Here, we take a quick look at the run-in for those involved in the relegation battle.

Newcastle – played 29, points 31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6wQl_0ervSO1Z00

Newcastle have been transformed under Eddie Howe and – despite back-to-back defeats – appear likely to become the first team to avoid the drop after failing to win any of their first 14 matches. A tough trip to Tottenham is followed by three successive home games and, after a trip to bottom club Norwich, they face Liverpool, Manchester City and then Arsenal before visiting relegation-rivals Burnley on the final day.

Brentford – played 30, points 30

Recent back-to-back wins put the brakes on Brentford’s slide as they look to extend their stay in the Premier League beyond one season. They return to action at Chelsea and then play West Ham before a trip to fellow strugglers Watford. They must also play Tottenham and Manchester United and if the clubs below them keep picking up points, the Bees’ survival could hinge on dogfights against Everton (away) and Leeds (home) in their last two games.

Leeds – played 30, points 29

Stoppage-time winners in both their last two matches have given Leeds a huge lift, but they have plenty still to do under new head coach Jesse Marsch. Their next two matches against Southampton (home) and Watford (away) could prove pivotal. They might not need to hit the magical 40-point mark, but with fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal still to come they cannot afford to lose hard-earned momentum.

Everton – played 27, points 25

Everton would be one of the Premier League’s biggest-ever casualties if they were to lose top-flight status for the first time since 1951 and since Frank Lampard’s arrival, it has not gone to plan, with five defeats in seven league games. The Toffees have games in hand, but face arguably the toughest run-in as fixtures against West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea lie in wait before a last-day trip to Champions League-chasing Arsenal.

Watford – played 29, points 22

It looks bleak for third-bottom Watford, but victory at Southampton in their last match has given them hope. While five of their remaining games are at home – including visits from relegation-rivals Leeds, Brentford and Burnley – they have lost their last eight at Vicarage Road and in their four remaining away fixtures, Roy Hodgson’s side face Liverpool, Manchester City and Crystal Palace before a last-day trip to Chelsea.

Burnley – played 27, points 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqGZA_0ervSO1Z00

Burnley return to action against Manchester City and their chances of avoiding the drop may hinge on the following back-to-back games against Everton (home) and Norwich (away). The Clarets, who have won only three times in the Premier League this season, have pulled through in worse situations, but must collect points from their games in hand. Sean Dyche’s survival skills are going to be sorely tested.

Norwich – played 29, points 17

Most Canaries fans have accepted the inevitable – their side are eight points from safety with nine games left – but will be hoping Dean Smith’s side will go down fighting. They showed spirit to force a late equaliser at Leeds in their last match, but the home side’s stoppage-time winner was a crushing blow. It condemned Norwich to a sixth-straight league defeat for the third time this season and supporters can only hope the campaign does not end in a whimper.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Moses, Tielemans, Winks, Dybala, Haaland, Pogba

Arsenal are preparing an offer for Manchester United's 24-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford. (Mirror) The Premier League has blocked an attempt by Burnley to sign Nigeria winger Victor Moses, 31, from Russian club Spartak Moscow. (Sky Sports) Everton will sell England-international striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, with Arsenal and West...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sky Sports 'hope to tie Graeme Souness down to a new contract with pundit, 68, well favoured' - after he lost big name colleagues including Soccer Saturday fans' favourite Jeff Stelling and other stars in recent years

Sky Sports are reportedly looking to extend Graeme Souness's contract working as one of their famed pundits. Souness has been one of Sky's main punditry stars especially for Premier League football for well over a decade but his future had been unclear following a recent shift towards a more diverse and younger panel across Sky Sports' programming.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Don't panic Norwich! From staying up with the lowest points tally in Premier League history to the birth of a title-winning team... the GREATEST ESCAPES from Premier League relegation

Luke Ayling's injury-time winner for Leeds last Friday against Wolves was enjoyable for neutrals as they basked in the pandemonium that ensued between the Leeds players and fans at Molineux. However for Watford, Burnley and Norwich, Ayling's goal could not have been worse. Coupled with the previous evening's drama at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Jesse Marsch
The Independent

England vs Ivory Coast live stream: How to watch international fixture online and on TV tonight

England continue their preparations for the World Cup when they face Ivory Coast in a friendly on Tuesday evening. Harry Kane’s penalty ensured Gareth Southgate’s side of a 2-1 comeback win against Switzerland at the weekend as Kyle Walker-Peters and Marc Geuhi made their full debuts, while Tyrick Mitchell came off the bench to win his maiden cap. Southgate is working to finalise the squad he will take to Qatar with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho notably missing out on this month’s two friendlies. Ivory Coast suffered a 2-1 defeat last time out against France, with Nicolas Pepe’s goal cancelled...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea Supporters’ Trust urges Government to make changes to special licence

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has called for the Government to make further changes to the club’s special licence – including members being allowed to buy tickets again for home Premier League games – so as not to continue to “punish” fans.The club was put up for sale by billionaire owner Roman Abramovich at the start of March in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.However, Abramovich was subsequently sanctioned by Downing Street over his ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, with his assets frozen.The CST is deeply disappointed that we are yet to receive a response from @HuddlestonNigel, @NadineDorries...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Referees are set to train with Premier League clubs from next season in a bid to improve relationships with players… thanks to a proposal put forward by Man United interim boss Ralf Rangnick

Referees could soon start training with clubs, thanks to a proposal put forward by Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Amid concerns from top-flight managers over the performance of officials, the German has suggested that the relationship between players and officials could be improved if refs went through their paces with the stars at Premier League training grounds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Arsenal#Burnley#Manchester United#Bees#Everton#Lufc#Southampton#Premierleague#Lufcsz
The Independent

Man Utd beat Everton in first WSL game in front of fans at Old Trafford

An enthusiastic crowd watched Manchester United boost their Champions League qualification hopes by coming from behind to defeat Everton 3-1 in the first Women’s Super League game in front of fans at Old Trafford.United made their debut at the famous stadium against West Ham last year but Covid-19 restrictions meant no supporters were allowed.Ninth-placed Everton threatened to spoil the party with an early goal from Claire Emslie but Alessia Russo equalised in the 35th minute and then scored the third, with a penalty from captain Katie Zelem in between.Marc Skinner’s side are facing a real battle with rivals Manchester City...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Chelsea are FINALLY able to sell match tickets again, as they release details for their FA Cup semi-final and clash with Real Madrid... but tell fans they CAN'T subsidise coach travel or offer hospitality packages under their sanctions

Chelsea have released detailed information to fans who are allowed to buy tickets again after the government amended the club's licence. When Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his ties to Vladimir Putin, his assets including Chelsea were frozen and the club is now in the process of being sold. Part...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton in 'secure financial position' despite £121m losses

Everton "remain in a secure financial position" thanks to owner Farhad Moshiri despite posting losses of more than £110m for a third straight season. The Premier League club, who are just three points above the relegation zone, registered losses of £120.9m for the 2020-21 season. However, £103m of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Dave Edwards: Wolves are methodical and deserve real credit

It’s been a quiet international break but I was fascinated to read Scott Sellars’ exclusive with Liam Keen in the Express & Star. I’ve said for a while I think this summer is going to be an important one for Wolves, for Bruno Lage to get his own players in for his style of play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Diaz's impact has been close to a 'MIRACLE' for Jurgen Klopp, Coutinho is reviving his career at Aston Villa... but Everton are waiting for Van de Beek and Dele to hit form - the best and worst Premier League signings of the January window

The Premier League witnessed a host of activity before the transfer window slammed shut in January as clubs scrambled to bolster their sides ahead of the run into the end of the season. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently lauded his side's sole January arrival Luis Diaz, claiming the Colombian's impact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Remembering former Everton player and coach Terry Darracott

Terry Darracott, Everton’s former full back, passed away last week. To many younger supporters the name may not mean that much but he was a player for the Blues for 11 years and although he was not what you might call a star player there were few players even then that stuck with their team as long as he did, the club meant an awful lot to him.
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

571K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy