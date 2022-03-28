ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Kyrgios questions ‘old retired players’ after Andy Roddick racket video

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
 1 day ago

Nick Kyrgios has questioned whether “old retired players” always have a right to comment on current stars - though the Australian has suggested he will heed the advice given by Andy Roddick in a comical video.

Roddick last week released a guide on Twitter for frustrated players to throw their racket without the risk of causing injury.

The 2003 US Open’s winner video comes after a number of high-profile recent incidents involving angry players causing or nearly causing injury to non-playing individuals on-court.

Among these was Kyrgios, who came close to striking a ball boy with an errant toss of his racket during a quarter-final defeat to Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells - and Roddick believes a change of technique will prevent players getting into trouble.

“Hey, Andy Roddick here,” The American begins. “There’s been a lot of controversy over the last month with Alexander Zverev breaking his racket into the umpire’s chair down in Mexico.

“Nick Kyrgios almost hitting a ball kid with a racket, obviously. Novak Djokovic firing a ball and unfortunately hitting an umpire’s throat a couple years ago at the US Open.

“I’m going to save all the players a lot of drama and teach them how to throw a racquet without getting in trouble.”

Demonstrating an advisable method of frustration venting, Roddick continues: “When throwing a racket it’s beneficial to throw it face down.

“It doesn’t go anywhere, you’re not gonna hit anyone, it’ll land in a little circle of, like, four feet.”

The American accidentally struck a photographer during his own playing career, failing to keep a tight enough handle on his grip as he swatted the ball skywards and watching it spin towards the snapper during a 2007 Australian Open semi-final against Roger Federer.

In response to the video, Kyrgios admitted that he “loves” Roddick, and agrees that players should be more cautious not to over-step the line with their outbursts of anger on-court.

However the 26-year-old believes that Roddick’s tips are part of a wider pattern of ex-players commenting on matters that they might not necessarily be qualified to.

Kyrgios highlighted the example of Daniela Hantuchova, the former world number five and Australian Open semi-finalist who said recently that Emma Raducanu was “losing the respect” of her opponents on the WTA Tour just months on from US Open triumph.

Kyrgios suggested that Raducanu is already a “far bigger name” than the Slovak.

“What’s with old retired players giving their opinion on our stars now?” Kyrgios asked in a tweet.

“I love A-rod [Andy Roddick] and I agree we all need to chill with the rackets and all that, but geezus, I read an article about a past female player talking about radacanu [sic], no offence but she is a far far bigger name already.”

Tennis World Usa

Kim Clijsters throws shade at Emma Raducanu

Former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters appeared to throw shade at Emma Raducanu while reflecting on Iga Swiatek's rise to the No. 1 ranking. Raducanu, 19, put up a stunning run at Flushing Meadows to win her first Grand Slam title at the US Open but has since struggled with her game and consistency.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'You have to remember who Roger Federer is', says ATP star

Struggling to find form in 2013, Roger Federer managed just one title and suffered 17 losses. The Swiss dropped out of the top-5 for the first time since February 2003! Things picked up a bit for the Swiss in early 2014, reaching the Australian Open semi-final and winning the Dubai title to gain confidence heading into the first Masters 1000 event of the season in Indian Wells.
TENNIS
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Tennis World Usa

Nick Kyrgios reacts to destroying Fabio Fognini in Miami

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios entered his Miami Masters third round match with an aggressive mindset and it paid off as the Australian claimed a straight-set win over Fabio Fognini. Kyrgios, who was granted a wildcard into Miami, saw off Fognini 6-2 6-4 to progress into the last-16 at the tournament.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Berrettini didn't split with Tomljanovic for a flirt with Anisimova

Matteo Berrettini broke with Ajla Tomljanovic for a flirt with Amanda Anisimova? Answer should be: no. Social media are excellent tools for conveying positive messages across all world boundaries. Sometimes, however, the beneficial purposes deriving from them can be tainted by the excessive use that some people make of them, which feed unsubstantiated gossip.
TENNIS
#Us Open#Australian#Indian#American
Tennis World Usa

Danielle Collins reacts to ousting Ons Jabeur in Miami

American tennis star Danielle Collins is having a strong Miami campaign as she was glad she was able to deliver a great performance against world No. 10 Ons Jabeur. Collins, seeded at No. 9, routinely handled Jabeur as she beat the Tunisian 6-2 6-4. It was the third meeting between...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Victoria Azarenka explains bizarre Miami retirement

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka was 6-2 3-0 down to Czech wunderking Linda Fruhvirtova when she approached the chair umpire and said she was done. After the match, Azarenka released a statement in which she revealed she has been dealing with a lot of stress lately. Also, Azarenka admitted...
TENNIS
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

'You think of Rafael Nadal as someone whose...', says former star

Rafael Nadal had to fight in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells 2019. The Spaniard reached his tenth semi-final in Indian Wells after beating Karen Khachanov 7-6 7-6 in two hours and 17 minutes. Karen had pushed Rafa to the limit at last year's US Open, and he did it again in the desert before the top-ranked player dropped him for the sixth time in as many meetings.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Nick Kyrgios speaks extremely highly of Naomi Osaka

Six-time ATP champion Nick Kyrgios thinks highly of Naomi Osaka as she has labeled her as a "great champion." Osaka, 24, has achieved some pretty notable things in the game as she is a four-time Grand Slam champion and a former world No. 1. The past year hasn't been easy...
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Ashleigh Barty names her three favorite opponents

Ashleigh Barty named Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova as her favorite opponents. Barty didn't enjoy much success against Wozniacki as the Dane won each of their three meetings. Barty didn't enjoy much success against Halep either but at least she managed to win one of their five meetings.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'It's incomprehensible what Rafael Nadal...', says former ATP star

The rest after Indian Wells was expected, the injury at the end of the tournament anything but. Rafael Nadal has somewhat complicated his plans regarding the scheduling of sporting events to participate in: the Spaniard has remedied a stress fracture of the third left rib, which will force him to remain stationary presumably for four to six weeks.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Indian Wells Flashback: Rafael Nadal sets Roger Federer clash

Rafael Nadal had to dig deep in the 2019 Indian Wells quarter-final. The Spaniard reached his tenth Indian Wells semi-final following a 7-6, 7-6 victory over Karen Khachanov in two hours and 17 minutes. Karen had pushed Rafa to the limits at the last year's US Open, and he repeated that in the desert before the better-ranked player toppled him for the sixth time in as many encounters.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Nick Kyrgios opens on mental health

World No. 102 Nick Kyrgios is in a great space mentally, living a happy life and it is all translating into his tennis. On Sunday, Kyrgios saw off Fabio Fognini 6-2 6-4 to reach the Miami round-of-16. “I just wanted to stay in and I knew that if I came in with some energy and kind of jumped on him early that I was going to kind of run with it,” Kyrgios said, per Tennis Majors.
TENNIS
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

