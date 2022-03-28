ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anne Hathaway is ‘so happy’ for Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman celebrating 10 years since she first took the role

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYXob_0ervSJbw00

Anne Hathaway has praised Zoë Kravitz for her performance as Catwoman in The Batman , which comes 10 years after Hathaway played the role.

Hathaway made her debut as the character in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight in 2012. Catwoman has been played by a number of different actors, with Kravitz being the latest.

In a recent interview promoting her new Apple TV+ show, WeCrashed , Hathaway commended Kravitz for her iteration of the iconic character.

“I have a friend who saw it this weekend and said not only is she phenomenal in it but how much fun it was to be in a packed movie theatre,” she told ET .

Hathaway admitted that she hadn’t seen the film quite yet, as she has been busy with press and filming for her latest project.

“I am so happy for her. I haven’t had a chance to see it yet, but I look forward to that,” she said.

Hathaway currently stars alongside Jared Leto as real-life couple Adam and Rebekah Neumann in WeCrashed.

The limited series follows the couple’s relationship alongside the success and downfall of their global co-working brand, WeWork.

Read The Independent’s full review here .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

First Oscar presenters revealed! Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner, snubbed star Lady Gaga and The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz lead first batch of presenters announced for Hollywood’s biggest night

Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz and Lady Gaga were among the initial list of presenters announced for the 94th Academy Awards on Thursday. The trio of A-listers will be joined by Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the 2021 ceremony for the acclaimed drama Minari.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

How Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Making Their Relationship Work

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are making their relationship a priority. A source tells ET that the pair is "still going strong," nearly seven months after they were first romantically linked. "They both have hectic schedules and are understanding of that, but still make it work," the source says....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Rebekah Neumann
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Anne Hathaway Discuss the Time She Hilariously Trolled Jared Leto

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!. Anne Hathaway may WeWork hard, but she also plays hard. The Oscar-winning actress stars with Jared Leto in AppleTV+s upcoming drama series, WeCrashed, which chronicles the rise and fall of start-up WeWork. Though shooting was intense, Hathaway revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she managed to have fun by surprising the House of Gucci actor with a spontaneous performance of Lady Gaga's infamous Gucci prayer.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wecrashed
Collider

Jason Momoa Is Officially Playing the Villain in 'Fast & Furious 10'

Fast & Furious franchise is trading out one big star for another. Confirmed to be joining the franchise, Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be taking up a more villainous role in the franchises’ newest iteration Fast 10. Now fans are getting more details about Momoa’s big bad personality.
MOVIES
Boston Globe

Which actor played Batman best? The votes are in, and we have a winner.

The new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves is now in theaters, and leading up to its premiere, we asked readers to consider the many actors who’ve donned the cape and cowl (or voiced the animated character) over the years. The Globe’s Love Letters columnist...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Matthew McConaughey wants in on Magic Mike 3

Warm up the body oil, stretch out those jockstraps and dig out those leather cowboy hats from the back of the wardrobe… because Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh are reteaming for a third installment of Magic Mike. The world rejoiced when the news broke recently, and it has inevitably led to speculation about which cast-members would be returning, and which new actors might be joining the Kings of Tampa. And it looks like someone from the first movie is looking to make a comeback.
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Will Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Dethrone ‘The Batman’ at the Box Office?

After three weeks atop domestic box office charts, “The Batman” will face competition from a nearly endangered Hollywood species: movie stars. At a time when familiar franchises, not big-name talent, have been dictating commercial success, Paramount is banking on the combined wattage of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to lure audiences to “The Lost City,” a screwball romantic comedy that opens in theaters this weekend and harkens back to a genre that has mostly fallen out of favor with moviegoers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Morbius star Jared Leto reveals whether he'd return as Joker

Morbius star Jared Leto has not completely closed the door on reprising his role as the Joker. He starred as the notorious villain twice, in 2016's Suicide Squad and again in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, in an interview with Variety Leto confirmed he is open to playing Batman's arch nemesis once more if Warner Bros was to ask him: "Never say never,” he said.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Reacts To The Box Office Success Of The Batman

Although Ben Affleck has held down the Batman mantle in the DC Extended Universe mantle since 2016, until this past weekend, DC Comics’ Caped Crusader hadn’t led a live-action solo movie since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. But now the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman is here and it’s gotten off to a great start at the box office, making $128.5 million domestically over its first days of availability to the public. Now Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has commended The Batman on its successful first weekend.
MOVIES
KXLY

Anne Hathaway went ‘raw vegan’ for WeCrashed role

Anne Hathaway took on a “raw vegan” diet for her role in ‘WeCrashed’. The 39-year-old actress plays Rebekah Neumann in the upcoming AppleTV+ series and she mirrored the WeWork businesswoman’s lifestyle while working on the show, which including excluding all foods of animal origin, while also making sure all foods are eaten raw or at temperatures below 40-48°C.
YOGA
Harper's Bazaar

These Are the 8 Best Anne Hathaway Movies

Serious question: Have you ever met an Anne Hathaway film you didn’t like? A brief look over her list of acting credentials shows an impressive mix of rom-coms, relationship dramas, the postmodern cinematic stylings of director Christopher Nolan, and a slew of awards—not to mention, she’s the undisputed queen of the onscreen glow up. With Hathaway returning to our screens in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed, which focuses on the love story at the center of the rise and fall of the WeWork empire, we reflect on Hathaway’s best work.
MOVIES
In Style

The Eyebrow Pencil Used to Achieve Zoë Kravitz's Fierce Catwoman Brows Is on Sale Starting at $2

I am not a superhero movie person, if I'm being honest, I'm actually anti-superhero movies. I decided to make an exception for The Batman because of the superb cast helmed by heartthrobs Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. I'm thankful I was able to get over myself and see the movie, in part because of the plot and all the jazz, but also because there are some incredible looks to focus on.
MAKEUP
The Independent

The Independent

571K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy