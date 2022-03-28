ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Green groups call on government to ‘unblock’ onshore wind ahead of energy security strategy

By Saphora Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxPmb_0ervSIjD00

The government should “unblock” onshore wind in England and increase the UK’s clean energy supply, green groups have said ahead of Boris Johnson’s expected energy security strategy .

In an open letter addressed to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and levelling up secretary Michael Gove, the climate charity Possible backed by thirteen other green organisations — including Greenpeace, The Wildlife Trusts and Mums for Lungs — called on the government to remove planning blocks on new onshore wind projects in England.

Instead, there should be a system that prioritises local involvement, protects and restores nature, and does not allow lone dissenting voices to veto projects with wide community support, the letter said.

“It is clear that the current planning system is effectively a ban and is not fit for purpose,” it reads. “Expanding the UK’s supply of renewable electricity from our own abundant domestic wind, wave and solar resources would help to end reliance on imported gas as quickly as possible.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring and governments scrambling to wean themselves off Russian fossil fuels and to boost energy resilience. Mr Johnson’s government has pledged to phase out Russian oil and oil products, which account for around 8 per cent of UK demand, by the end of the year, and has said it’s also exploring options to end imports of Russian natural gas — which account for around 4 per cent of the UK’s supply.

The prime minister has said he plans to lay out an energy security strategy that will spell out how the UK can reduce foreign oil and gas imports. It is expected to greenlight an increase in the extraction of gas and oil from the North Sea, as well as an expansion of renewables and nuclear energy.

A key battle ground ahead of the strategy has reportedly been whether strict planning barriers for onshore wind projects implemented by David Cameron’s government should be relaxed. The BBC reported last week that the issue had split the cabinet.

The policy change led to a 97 per cent decline in the number of wind turbines that have been granted planning permission in the period 2016-2021 compared to the period 2009-2014, according to research by the University of the West of England in Bristol.

Tim Lord, an associate senior fellow on Net Zero at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, has said the “effective ‘ban’” on new onshore wind since 2015 has meant the UK is using more gas than it otherwise would have. This extra gas, he said, accounts for more than the country imports from Russia.

The spike in energy prices following Russia’s invasion has pitted climate campaigners against some Conservative backbenchers. The former have called on the government to embrace renewables and better insulate British buildings to ease the squeeze on household budgets and combat climate change, while the latter have amplified their calls for the UK to support fracking and to expand North Sea exploration.

Critics of wind power often point to the fact that it is not guaranteed that the wind will blow. But green groups say wind is an important part of the renewable energy mix, and point out that it’s “clean, cheap and popular.”

Despite the reported cabinet split, a YouGov poll last year found that 70 per cent of respondents supported the installation of more onshore wind turbines in the UK. A more recent report by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy found that 80 percent of people supported onshore wind.

In 2020, wind accounted for 24 percent of total electricity generation, with offshore wind accounting for 13 percent and onshore accounting for 11 percent, according to the Office for National Statistics.

In the same year, the government estimated that on-shore wind would cost around £46 per megawatt-hour by 2025, compared to £85 for gas. The estimates suggest it will be the second cheapest energy source after large solar in 2025, according to analysis by Carbon Brief .

Battery capacity is also improving, helping to store excess wind.

“Around twice as many people support the expansion of renewables over further investment in oil and gas,” said Danny Gross, climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth, one of the group’s that signed the letter.

“The public can clearly see what’s right for the long-term: the government would do well to catch up.”

Joe Tetlow, senior political adviser at Green Alliance, another group that signed the letter said, onshore power needs to be at “the very heart of the government’s strategy to get off Russian gas, bolster our energy security and accelerate the push to cut carbon emissions.”

A spokesperson for BEIS said: “We want to boost the use of renewable energy and nuclear to reduce our dependence on foreign fossil fuels and bring down costs, with solar and wind now much cheaper than fossil fuels.

“Our upcoming energy security strategy will supercharge our renewable energy and nuclear capacity as well as supporting our North Sea oil and gas industry.”

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#Renewable Energy#Offshore Wind Power#Greenpeace#The Wildlife Trusts#Mums#Russian
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy