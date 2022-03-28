ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans card: All fights taking place this weekend

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1mIK_0ervSBY800

Savannah Marshall will look to remain WBO middleweight champion and undefeated as a professional when she goes up against Femke Hermans this weekend.

The Hartlepool fighter and her Belgian challenger will main event at the Newcastle Arena, as Marshall seeks to ensure that a seismic clash with fellow champion Claressa Shields remains on the cards.

Marshall, 30, last competed in October, when she stopped Lolita Muzeya in the second round to improve her record to 11-0 (9 knockouts). It was a seventh consecutive stoppage win for the Briton.

Meanwhile, Hermans (12-3, 5 KOs) last competed in July, when she finished Lili Jumali in the third round.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s main event.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 2 April at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Sky Sports in the UK. The broadcaster will also stream the action live on its website and the Sky Go app.

Coverage will begin at 8pm BST, with ring walks for Marshall vs Hermans expected to take place at approximately 10pm BST.

Full card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRQOQ_0ervSBY800

Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans (WBO women’s middleweight title)

Florian Marku vs Chris Jenkings (IBF International welterweight title)

Nathan Gorman vs Scott Alexander (heavyweight)

Bradley Rea vs Lukas Ndafoluma (middleweight)

April Hunter vs Ester Konecna (women’s super-welterweight)

Zak Chelli vs Tomas Adamek (super-middleweight)

Michael Webster vs TBA (cruiserweight)

Matty Harris vs Phil Williams (heavyweight)

Hosea Stewart vs Mait Metsis (heavyweight)

Lukas Cope vs Lee Connelly (super-lightweight)

Chloe Watson vs Gemma Ruegg (women’s super-flyweight)

Georgia O’Connor vs Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez (women’s super-welterweight)

Boxing Scene

Gilberto Ramirez Willing Move Up, Face Ilunga Makabu For WBC Title

Despite winning the WBA light heavyweight world title eliminator last December to become the mandatory challenger for WBA champion Dmitry Bivol, 43-0 Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is waiting for a crack at the gold. Rather than sit and wait, or fight a meaningless tune-up, Ramirez is fully prepared to...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Results / Photos: Richard Riakporhe defeats Deion Jumah

Full steam ahead for Richard ‘The Midnight Train’ Riakporhe (14-0, 10 KOs) following an eighth-round stoppage win over Deion Jumah (14-1, 7 KOs) to prove his worth as a world title opportunity. Headlining Saturday night’s BOXXER card live on Sky Sports, Riakporhe dropped Jumah with a counter right...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena verbally agree to rematch following epic battle at UFC Columbus

UFC welterweights Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena have verbally agreed to square off once again in a rematch down the road. Last Saturday at UFC Columbus, Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena fought to a Fight of the Night in what proved to be a bout that far exceeded expectations at 170 pounds. Both individuals had their moments but ultimately, Barberena was deemed to be the victor after a split decision was awarded to him by the judges.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Columbus results: Marc Diakiese wrestles Viacheslav Borshchev to grind out victory

Marc Diakiese’s wrestling was on full display in his latest win. Saturday’s UFC Columbus main card kicked off with a battle of lightweights that was won by Diakiese (15-5), who took a clear-cut unanimous over Viacheslav Borshchev (6-2) after three rounds of grueling ground work. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 for Diakiese.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Kevin Lerena Decks Bogdan Dinu Three Times, Stops him in Four

Kevin Lerena passed his first significant test as a heavyweight Saturday night, dropping Bogdan Dinu three times en route to a fourth round knockout win at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa. Lerena, who resides in nearby Johannesburg, improves to 27-1 (14 knockouts). After a successful run as a...
COMBAT SPORTS
