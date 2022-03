THE BUZZ — DANGER AHEAD: Another day, another poll blinking warning signals at California Democrats. A new Public Policy Institute of California poll (which you can check out here) will no doubt fuel the frets of candidates and campaign managers on the left. Two Democratic standard-bearers, Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden, have seen their numbers slide in the less than two months since PPIC’s last poll: Newsom is down to 50-45 approval from 57-41 two months ago, and Biden has dipped underwater, to 46-51 approval from 49-49 (Sen. Dianne Feinstein plunged to a new nadir of 55 percent disapproval.) That doesn’t mean Newsom is in serious peril of losing reelection. But it does indicate a broader disillusionment — something Democrats will need to surmount.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO