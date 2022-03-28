ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, SD

Early morning crash in Clark County leaves one person dead

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLACE, S.D.–A crash early this (Monday) morning between a semi and pickup in northeastern Clark County has left one person dead. Clark County Emergency Management Director David Lewis tells KWAT News...

