The New Normal: When will a vaccine be on the way for younger children?

News 12's Rich Barrabi was joined by Dr. Mundeep Kainth to talk about pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna announced last week that it plans on asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 shot for kids younger than 6. The move comes after the company shared results for its vaccine - for children 6months to 5 years.

They say the vaccine produced a strong immune response but only proved about 40% effective in preventing COVID-19 symptoms.