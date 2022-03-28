ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

The New Normal: When will a vaccine be on the way for younger children?

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJB6t_0ervRiWC00

News 12's Rich Barrabi was joined by Dr. Mundeep Kainth to talk about pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna announced last week that it plans on asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 shot for kids younger than 6. The move comes after the company shared results for its vaccine - for children 6months to 5 years.

They say the vaccine produced a strong immune response but only proved about 40% effective in preventing COVID-19 symptoms.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

When Children Are Given Time to Play

A Swedish mother's experience raising children in the U.S. sees the need for more recess and outdoor play in this country. U.S. educators and parents can learn some important lessons from Scandinavian countries, where play is highly valued. This spring, I am teaching a course on cross-cultural comparisons in play....
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Normal#Covid 19 Vaccine
Upworthy

Mom shares her messy reality of raising children: ‘Let's normalize that’

Your social media feed is probably filled with posts from parents who seem to have it all together. From making sure the kids are ready for school in the morning to holding down a separate full-time job along with parenting, it feels like these parents have achieved the unattainable. However, the reality of raising kids is completely different for most families. Far from being "Instagrammable," the experience of parenting can be messy and difficult. One mother decided to disrupt the perfect parent trope online by sharing her "Dumpster Fire Farmhouse" video series. Macgill Frutchey launched the series as a way to normalize the chaos that comes with parenting, Good Morning America reports.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Denver

‘Extremely Safe, Extremely Protective’: Colorado Doctor Discusses Moderna COVID Vaccine For Children 6 And Younger

DENVER (CBS4)– Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 6 and younger, including babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Moderna will ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for youngsters under 6 in the coming weeks. (credit: CBS) The company also is seeking to have larger doses cleared for older children and teens in the U.S. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida talked about the dosage those children would receive in the COVID-19 vaccine. “What they found is that in this age group, 6 months to 5 years of age, is extremely safe, extremely protective. What they’ve done with...
KIDS
Augusta Free Press

How to control high blood pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a condition that affects millions of people in the United States. It is often called the “silent killer” because it can go undetected for years, causing damage to your heart and other organs with no apparent symptoms. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to control high blood pressure and prevent these health problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Is 110/60 a Too Low Blood Pressure?

A blood pressure 110/60 mmHg is usually not considered a low blood pressure. Many people may have this reading without developing any signs and symptoms. The upper number (numerator) in the reading indicates the systolic pressure, whereas the lower number (denominator) represents the diastolic pressure. Though a blood pressure level of 120/80 mmHg is considered optimal, having a systolic pressure between 91 and 119 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure between 61 and 79 mmHg is considered normal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Sleep and Aging

For older adults, some sleep problems can worsen age-related effects on the brain, heart and metabolism. Sleep changes as we age, and usually not for the better. Some sleep problems can worsen age-related effects on the brain, heart and metabolism. By 2050, the population over 60 years of age worldwide will surpass 2 billion. Therefore, sleep issues will only increase, contributing to the existing public health crisis known as insufficient sleep.
HEALTH
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Medication for low blood pressure not necessary

Dear Dr. Roach: My husband, 75, has low blood pressure. His cardiologist has given us a blood pressure monitor to use at home every morning, and the readings are sent directly to the doctor’s office. His readings vary anywhere from 98/62 to more normal readings such as 116/70, but most are on the lower side, closer to 98 to 105 for the top number.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Can You Die From Sleep Apnea?

Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health conditions, including:. Coronary heart disease (the arteries supplying the heart muscle are narrowed or blocked) Stroke (a blood vessel blockage or bleed in the brain) Diabetes (inability to control blood sugar adequately) Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or "mini-strokes") Heart failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
womenworking.com

What are Thyroid Eyes? Warning Signs and What to Do

Often, the first warning sign of thyroid disease is fatigue and changes in weight. However, for some, the trouble might begin in the eyes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sometimes eye troubles are what motivate a person with thyroid disease to seek treatment before their diagnosis. The symptoms of thyroid...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 12

News 12

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy