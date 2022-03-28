ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Police: Man who slammed car into Durham store says his foot slipped

By Patrick Zarcone, Rodney Overton, Nick Sturdivant
cbs17
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who crashed his car through a Durham convenience store on Friday night is facing one charge in connection with the incident, Durham police said Monday. Video obtained by CBS...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots, kills woman who was driving car similar to his actual target’s, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
cbs17

2 shot at store near downtown Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot at a convenience store near downtown Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident happened at a store near the intersection of Cumberland and Hillsboro streets, according to Fayetteville police. An SUV with three doors open was behind police crime scene tape...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Durham Police#Convenience Store#Cbs#The Stop One
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Man accused of shooting woman in the head in Cumberland County now in custody: deputies

EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for shooting a woman in the head Wednesday morning in Cumberland County has been arrested, authorities said Friday morning. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday along the 3200-block of Chippenham Street in Eastover. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head, the release said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy