NCAR Fire containment at 35% as evacuation orders are lifted

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters say a change in winds helped...

KSN News

Ramsey Fire rekindled in Texas, evacuations ordered

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Evacuation orders are in effect for parts of Brown and Comanche Counties, after the Ramsey Fire was rekindled Saturday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownwood Police Department (BPD), there is no threat to Brownwood, Early or Blanket. They said the fire is moving northeast, away from Blanket. Evacuation […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation Order Moves to Warning for Hollister Ranch Fire

As of noon on Sunday, the evacuation order will be downgraded to a warning for those living near the Hollister Ranch fire. The "Hollister Fire" has now reached 100 acres and is 20% contained, primarily impacting rural areas and backcountry terrain. Evacuation orders for those living on the Gaviota coast...
GAVIOTA, CA
The Independent

2 people, dog rescued from river as storm douses California

Two people and a dog were rescued from a rain-swollen Southern California river Monday as a vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through the state, bringing heavy showers and snow. A helicopter rescue crew pulled the dog's owner, a woman, from the rushing Los Angeles River, in the San Fernando Valley, around 2:40 p.m. . But the dog slipped away and continued for more than an hour down the river, which runs through an inaccessible channel with high concrete walls for several miles. At one point a good Samaritan jumped into the raging river and grabbed the dog, but the...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Evacuation warnings lifted near Santa Barbara County fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents near a wildfire in coastal Santa Barbara County. The 100-acre Hollister Fire is 50% contained Monday. The blaze erupted Saturday in a canyon near the community of Hollister Ranch. Initial evacuation orders for about 30 homes were downgraded to warnings around noon on Sunday. Elsewhere, A brush fire Sunday night in Los Angeles’ Hansen Dam Recreation Area triggered a significant deployment of resources before it was contained at 4 acres. In far Northern California’s Siskiyou County, the 12-acre Evergreen Fire is 80% contained after triggering evacuations Saturday northeast of Weed, and the Gulch Fire close to the Oregon border is 50% contained at 113 acres.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
