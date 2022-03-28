Enfield police dog dies from ‘untreatable’ illness

The 2-year-old child is fighting for his life after he swallowed a rock at daycare, his family said. The boy went from playing at daycare to fighting for his life, his parents said. Medical personnel were already performing CPR when they arrived at the daycare. Doctors told the parents that after swallowing the rock, their son went into cardiac arrest, which stopped his heart for around four minutes. His heart stopped again for 8 minutes after he was taken to hospital.

