ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield police dog dies from ‘untreatable’ illness

By Tara O'Neill
Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleENFIELD — The town’s police department announced the death of Nova, an award-winning police dog known as an “amazing coworker” and for his Chewbacca noises. On Saturday night, the...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Enfield, CT
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Mother ‘prioritised drug addiction’ over son, 7, who died alone from an asthma attack

The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog
FOX 61

62-year-old woman shot in Hartford dies from injuries: police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman shot on Irving Street in Hartford last week has died from her injuries, police said Monday. Police responded to the 100 block of Irving Street on Wednesday afternoon where they found 62-year-old Cynthia Reynolds with a gunshot wound. "Upon arrival she was alert and...
HARTFORD, CT
Chattanooga Daily News

Toddler is fighting for his life after he went into cardiac arrest, which stopped his heart for around 12 minutes, because he swallowed a rock while playing at daycare

The 2-year-old child is fighting for his life after he swallowed a rock at daycare, his family said. The boy went from playing at daycare to fighting for his life, his parents said. Medical personnel were already performing CPR when they arrived at the daycare. Doctors told the parents that after swallowing the rock, their son went into cardiac arrest, which stopped his heart for around four minutes. His heart stopped again for 8 minutes after he was taken to hospital.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

These dog breeds make the best police dogs

Dogs don't just make great pets, they help protect us as well. Police departments across the country train dogs to help with various aspects of law enforcement. As a result, certain breeds have been identified as being highly qualified for police work in K-9 units. While this is great for...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy