Rosie O’Donnell slams Academy for doing ‘nothing’ about ‘madman’ Will Smith

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

Rosie O’Donnell wants answers from the Academy.

After Will Smith stormed the 2022 Oscars stage to slap “the s–t out of” Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia Sunday night, the Academy tweeted that it “does not condone violence of any form.”

“Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world,” the statement continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QDjn_0ervQIen00
Rosie O’Donnell wants justice for Chris Rock after Will Smith slapped him.Getty Images

But it wasn’t enough for the former “The View” co-host.

“they [sic] why did you do NOTHING ?” she tweeted in response .

O’Donnell, 60, followed up her tweet with a message of support for the stand-up comedian, 57, that she pinned to the top of her timeline.

“so upsetting – on every level – bravo to Chris Rock – for not eviscerating will smith – which he could do any day of the week – he walked away – bravo from a sad display of toxic masculinity from a narcissistic madman #Oscars2022 #chrisROCK,” she wrote.

Additionally, the “Harriet the Spy” actress retweeted messages from celebrities including Rob Reiner and Maria Shriver, both of whom spoke out against the 53-year-old “King Richard” star’s actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAGtF_0ervQIen00 O’Donnell gave Rock kudos “for not eviscerating” Smith.AFP via Getty Images

“We should never get to a place where we sit and watch a movie star hit someone on global television then, moments later, get a standing ovation while talking about love. #WillSmith #Oscars,” Shriver, 66, tweeted , adding , “#WillSmith says he wants to be a vessel for love. Love is not violent. Love is not what was displayed on a global stage tonight. #Oscars.”

Reiner, 75, even encouraged Rock to press charges against the former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor, tweeting , “Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He’s lucky Chris is not filing assault charges. The excuses he made tonight were bulls–t.” (The LAPD said Rock “ declined to file a police report .”)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4bXn_0ervQIen00 Smith returned to his seat after assaulting Rock.AFP via Getty Images

Diddy confirmed to Page Six exclusively that the duo made amends after the show.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” the rapper, 52, told us of the beef without elaborating on how Smith and Rock had reconciled.

“It’s all love,” he added. “They’re brothers.”

Comments / 199

Pedro Barrera
1d ago

I agree they should’ve escorted him and his wife out and take away the Oscar ! There is a rule of conduct when at an awards show & this breaks it ! Very bad ! Nobody should ever act in this way after a small joke

Reply(4)
57
covidsx
1d ago

He’s just lashing out after Jada was bragging about her “ open marriage “ translation: I’ll do anyone who looks twice at me !!!

Reply(2)
45
Bill Jones
1d ago

Rock is comedian.....while some comedians aren't always funny...Smith proved who he really is on world TV. Rock was probably out of line and thought it would get a laugh....Smith decided to take it to the next level. I looked online and this is not the first time Will Smith hit someone...He's a hot head bully with a narcissistic trait that could be dangerous. and for the record.....if it had been any white actor that had slapped a black actor....or vise versa...their would have been riots and or worse. Actions have consequences.

Reply
29
