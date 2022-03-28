Driver Found Dead in Sedan on Garden Grove Freeway

Photo: Getty Images

GARDEN GROVE (CNS) - A driver was found dead this morning inside a red sedan on the right shoulder of the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Garden Grove.

The sedan was observed at 2:20 a.m. on the side of the westbound Garden Grove Freeway near Garden Grove Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP the driver's door was open and it appeared the person was asleep. Collision damage was not noted, the CHP said.

A SigAlert was issued for the number 4 lane at 2:56 a.m. so the death could be investigated.