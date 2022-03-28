ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Found Dead in Sedan on Garden Grove Freeway

By City News Service
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

GARDEN GROVE (CNS) - A driver was found dead this morning inside a red sedan on the right shoulder of the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Garden Grove.

The sedan was observed at 2:20 a.m. on the side of the westbound Garden Grove Freeway near Garden Grove Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP the driver's door was open and it appeared the person was asleep. Collision damage was not noted, the CHP said.

A SigAlert was issued for the number 4 lane at 2:56 a.m. so the death could be investigated.

Comments / 2

Impeach them all.
1d ago

Reply

Reply
3
KP Hoyer Newport Coast
15h ago

Heart attack. He probably felt tired pulled over to rest. Rest In Heaven Peace. Condolences to family and friends.

Reply
3
 

