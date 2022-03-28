ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lawrence 'loves' coming back to his 'special place'

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

An incredible crowd of over 1,300 campers showed up for the Trevor Lawrence camp put on by FlexWorks Sports. The former Clemson quarterback took time to talk with reporters afterward and spoke about how he loves to return to the area.

“It’s great. This place, Greenville, Anderson, Clemson, the whole area in the Upstate is special to me,” Lawrence said Sunday. “A big part of my life and who I am comes from my three years here. It’s a really special place. I love coming back. I was just talking to some people about that. I love coming back.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft sees the Upstate as his second home.

“It is a special feeling,” said Lawrence. “It is kind of like a second home for me. It is special being here and just to have the support means a lot. Knowing they followed me in Jacksonville and all of those things, it’s really cool.”

You can watch Lawrence’s full interview from his youth camp in the following video courtesy of WSPA Channel 7:

