On Tuesday morning, we got the wonderful return of spring football in Eugene, but we also got the added benefit of being able to see a host of new players joining the Oregon Ducks. With the start of a new quarter in school, a number of early enrollees and transfers were taking part in practice with the team and officially joining the squad. With the addition of the new players, we were able to finally get a look at what jersey numbers they are going to be wearing for the upcoming season. They are as follows: CB Jahlil Florence — 6 WR Justius Lowe...

EUGENE, OR ・ 11 MINUTES AGO