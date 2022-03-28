ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hard Knocks 2022 to feature the Detroit Lions

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wwjep_0ervPhZ300

The Detroit Lions will be featured in Hard Knocks 2022 , becoming the latest NFL team to be put under the spotlight during training camp and the preseason.

Launched in 2001, the annual HBO Sports and NFL Films series captures the summer preparation of an NFL team for the upcoming season.

The Dallas Cowboys were the profiled team last summer, the third time HBO and the NFL chose the iconic franchise for Hard Knocks . NFL Films also conducted its first in-season edition of the series, focusing on the Indianapolis Colts .

With limited teams to choose from this summer, the NFL announced that Hard Knocks 2022 will turn the cameras on in Detroit to spotlight head coach Dan Campbell and the rebuilding Lions.

The Lions confirmed the news, seemingly expressing excitement to have camera crews from HBO and NFL Films inside their building through the summer.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions. HBO Sports & NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

Detroit Lions president Rod Wood on team being featured in Hard Knocks 2022, via Tim Twentyman

There should be plenty of things for the series to feature in Hard Knocks 2022. Campbell will provide plenty of memorable quotes, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is an emerging star and the Lions have two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft .

  • Hard Knocks 2022 premiere date: August 9

The Lions become the 15th team to be profiled in Hard Knocks. It’s unknown if the NFL will continue its in-season edition of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTUnZ_0ervPhZ300 Also Read:
NFL games today: Full 2022 NFL offseason schedule

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.
NFL
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Knocks#Nfl Films#Rams#Hbo#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Dallas Cowboys#Hbomax#Hardknocks#Lions#Hbo Sports Nfl Films#Campbell
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
WTWO/WAWV

Detroit to host the 2024 NFL draft

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—The NFL announced that Detroit will host the 2024 draft! The league made the announcement today and The Detroit Lions tweeted about the decision. Detroit was picked over Green Bay and Washington D.C. According to the league, there will be the NFL Draft Experience open all three days of the event. An Experience […]
NFL
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Dan Campbell’s crazy ass, Lions getting the Hard Knocks treatment

For years, we’ve had the pleasure of getting an inside look into an NFL franchise all thanks to HBO’s Hard Knocks. This season should be a banger, as the Detroit Lions will be featured. The roster isn’t the best, however, this means we’re going to see how Dan Campbell acts behind the scenes.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

48K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy