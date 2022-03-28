Garth Brooks Adds Second Nashville Nissan Stadium Date For 2022 Stadium Tour

Garth Brooks is going BACK to the Music City.

The man just announced a brand new opening night in addition to his 2022 Stadium Tour stop at Nissan Stadium on April 15th and 16th in Nashville, Tennessee.

He noted that the stop at the home of the Tennessee Titans will be the final stop to his Stadium Tour in both Tennessee and Kentucky.

This announcement comes after he sold out last year’s show at Nissan Stadium with over 70,000 tickets, before it was cancelled due to inclement weather, and washed as a whole due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1st at 10 AM CT.

Tickets are $94.95 a pop, all inclusive.

Needless to say, demand for Garth tickets have never been higher after his Stadium Tour layoff due to the pandemic the past two years, as he just had to add a second show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte due to high demand.

Garth acting like only 500 people will come the second night… LOL…