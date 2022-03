Kansas Wesleyan Director of Athletics Steve Wilson has selected Ryan Cooper to lead the Coyote softball program. "From the first discussion with Ryan about this program, and about these student-athletes, it was evident that he is an individual that cares deeply, and has the student-athlete's best interest at the forefront of everything he does," Wilson said. "Paired with his work ethic and his desire for student-athletes to win in so many phases of life, as well as on the field, I am excited for the future of KWU softball."

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO