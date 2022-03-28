ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

TEASED: Toyota GR Corolla Coming This Week

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Before the arrival of the infinitely tuneable A90 GR Supra, Toyota seemed to have totally lost the plot when it came to exciting cars. But that is all changing with the rebirth of the nineties' icon and the arrival of a genuinely exciting GR86. In some international markets, the brand has...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

9 Cars That Could Soon Be Scrapped In The US

Not every bright idea or product captures the imagination of the buying public and many that do fail to sustain a high level of success over several years. Research shows that nearly half of all new businesses fail within the first five years, and even wildly successful products like the BlackBerry smartphone saw a dramatic fall from grace a few years ago. These unpredictable fluctuations in what people desire spill over into the automotive sphere, too.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The auto industry finds itself in one of the most difficult periods of the past several decades, with dealers nearly running out of cars in many parts of the country and popular car models out of stock. Consumers are similarly facing a far more difficult process when buying a car, now considering car ratings along […]
CARS
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corolla#Vehicles#Gr#Awd
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Vehicles You Didn’t Know Had A Corvette Engine

The Chevy Corvette is known for many things, but since 1955, one of the most important features has been the nameplate’s high-performance V8 engine. No surprise then that over the years General Motors has repurposed the Corvette’s V8 in a variety of models, while also tweaking it to fit numerous applications. Now, we’re going over some of the GM vehicles that run a Chevy Corvette V8, as well as derivative V8 powerplants.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

These Used Cars Get the Best Gas Mileage

Americans are feeling pain at the pump, as gas prices hit record highs of $4.33 per gallon in March. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has complicated the global fuel market. The U.S. and other nations banned imports of Russian oil to “deprive President Putin of the economic resources he uses to continue his needless war of […]
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

Owner Spends $200,000 On Restomod, Will Be Lucky To Get $20,000 Now

The world of custom cars is filled with weird and wacky creations, and the beauty of it all is that you don't need tons of money to make your car stand out from the crowd. Sure, you can drop thousands of dollars on big brand names, but when it comes to classic cars, your own creativity and resourcefulness garners more respect. But what if you spend a ton of money on your build, and exhaust all of your creativity, and your car still comes out looking like a bag of dog vomit? You sell it for a massive loss and move on of course. This 1929 Ford Model A restomod pickup is the perfect example of someone with too much money and little vision, and is currently listed on eBay for $19,000 after the owner "spent $200,000 on the build." Thoughts and prayers buddy.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Get Ready For Two Totally New Kia Pickup Trucks

In a surprising announcement, Kia says it is developing two new electric pickup trucks. But as you’ll see, this has been long in the works. In all, it plans on debuting 14 new EVs by 2027 at a rate of two per year. It has recently released its EV6 crossover, while sales of the Niro EV have picked up. The Niro has seen a 132 percent increase last month alone.
CARS
Motorious

Where Is The Very First Ford Mustang?

After over 60 years of production, the Ford Mustang has become America’s favorite pony car but what happened to the first one ever made?. The Ford Mustang was an instant success in America because of its ability to combine a muscle car's incredible power and style with the lightweight chassis of a European sports coupe. While many American car enthusiasts think of the 'Stang as a muscle car, we all know that this thing was the start of something far more significant. That car sparked the pony car wars, eventually gaining the title of America's favorite performance car for nearly six decades. With such an incredible origin story, it is a ton of fun to look back on the past of this iconic pony car, but there is one question that most of us enthusiasts have wondered about for a while now. What happened to the very first Mustang?
CARS
Robb Report

This Insane 555-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has a Retractable Deck That Opens to a Giant Sunken Pool Oasis

Click here to read the full article. Lazzarini is a font of superyacht concepts—and yet, it still manages to keep things fresh. The disruptive design studio, which has envisioned everything from a swan-shaped megayacht to a flying superyacht powered by blimps, has just unveiled an epic new gigayacht with a layout quite unlike anything currently on the water. Christened Sovrano, or “sovereign” in Italian, the vessel measures an imposing 555 feet and is the king of the seas when it comes to size. In fact, Lazzarini claims Sovrano is the widest yacht in the world. The vessel is equipped with a platform...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KXRM

These are the longest-lasting cars you can buy

(iSeeCars) – Consumers looking to buy the longest-lasting, most-reliable cars should consider Toyotas and full-size SUVs. These are the longest-lasting vehicles with the highest chance to reach 200,000 miles or more, according to the latest study by automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. iSeeCars analyzed over 11.8 million cars sold in 2020 to determine […]
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Finally Loses Drag Race To ... A Pickup Truck?

It's perfectly okay to call shenanigans on this race. In fact, we expect the Tesla faithful to call shenanigans. After all, this best-of-three drag race sees a stock Model S Plaid racing a decidedly not stock Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Whenever you see two turbochargers sticking outside the engine bay on purpose, you know it's a serious build.
CARS
SFGate

Ford recalls F-150 pickups, SUVs to fix brake fluid leak

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because brake fluid can leak, causing longer stopping distances. The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017. All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines.
DETROIT, MI
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy