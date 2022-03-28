ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Pratt Library gives away 1,000 free Chromebooks to Baltimore students in need

Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library distributed 1,000 free Chromebooks to students.

It's all thanks to a donation from Dell Technologies and a partnership with the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition.

Students from preschool to 12th grade that take part in library programs received the computers.

Event organizers said the laptops will make a huge difference to the children.

"So much of the work that they do is digital now, and they need a device at home to be able to do that. So, Dell has really stepped up and has been able to make a real difference for these families and the students that need these devices in their home," said Meghan McCorkell, with the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

Each child who received a laptop also got a resource guide and available tech support.

