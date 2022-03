National Ag Day began in 1973 and was founded by the Agriculture Council of America. However, the first National Ag Day was not celebrated until 1979. The goal was to educate those not involved in agriculture about how our food and fiber are produced in our modern society. Plus to let consumers know how agriculture provides us with the safest most affordable food supply in the world! In addition many do not realize all the careers in agriculture and what it means to our economy.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO